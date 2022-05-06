Liberty Call for Tripoli

By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod

USS Tripoli Public Affairs



YOKOSUKA, Japan – One of the more interesting aspects of being a Sailor in the Navy is the opportunity to visit faraway places during foreign port visits, and on USS Tripoli’s first liberty port of their maiden deployment, the ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) office helped Sailors accomplish a critical liberty mission while in Yokosuka, Japan.



MWR offered Sailors guided tours to travel, sightsee, experience different cultures and have a positive experience while in port.



“The trips provide the opportunity for Sailors and Marines to experience an area without having to worry about all the logistics,” said Jessica Driskell, Tripoli’s MWR fun boss. “When you don't have to worry about which train to get on or making it to the site before it closes, then you can become more immersed and focused on the actual experience.”



MWR offered tours to the Odawara Castle and sightseeing in Hakone, a mountainous town in Japan’s Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park. Sailors also toured Tokyo highlights, like the Meiji Shrine, Tokyo Tower, and the Asakusa Nakamise shopping street.



“I always make it a point to go on at least one tour to take in things that I feel will help me better appreciate a culture,” said Logistics Specialist 2nd Class William Reding. “The tours help Sailors experience things we would never see back home.”



MWR tours allow Sailors to relax and enjoy their off time, but they also provide the crew a chance to connect with the culture around them.



“I learned that the Japanese culture is an old one steeped in honor and traditions that even the young generations uphold,” said Chief Yeoman Eloise Chambers. “It was wonderfully refreshing to be able to understand the culture from the tour guide and I would have missed that had I not taken the tour.”



Sailors experience and learn new cultures, while demonstrating their commitment as U.S. ambassadors and representing goodwill and friendship to our allies and partners.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 07:58 Story ID: 422198 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP