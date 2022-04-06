Officials provide guidance on response for petroleum, hazardous material spills at Fort McCoy

Courtesy Photo | A past incident at Fort McCoy, Wis., shows where a response was required to clean up a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A past incident at Fort McCoy, Wis., shows where a response was required to clean up a fuel or hazardous material spill. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Compliance Branch oversees spill responses on the installation. (Photo courtesy of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Compliance Branch) see less | View Image Page

Officials with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Compliance Branch want the installation community to be aware of what to do in the event that a response to a petroleum or other hazardous material spill has happened.



Having a proper spill response helps protect and preserve the quality of surface water and groundwater at Fort McCoy. It also helps preserve the training lands.



The DPW Compliance Branch will ensure that excavation occurs if necessary in case of a spill. Officials said that over the last 6 years at Fort McCoy, the Compliance Branch responded to between 16 and 40 spills per year.



The Fort McCoy Fire Department is responsible for human and structural safety for spills, and the Compliance Branch takes care of mitigating any environmental impacts.



Fort McCoy's military personnel — including Soldiers with tenant organizations, all civilian employees, and tenants in South Post Housing have a responsibility to help respond to any spills as well



Following is the recommended response advice from the Fort McCoy DPW Compliance Branch:



- Stop the spill (if it can be done safely).



- If spill is more than 1 gallon, report the spill. In cantonment area, South Post Housing, ar at the airfield on South Post, call the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) dispatch at 911 (if on cell phone ask for Fort McCoy Dispatch) or call 608-388-2266. In training areas, call Range Control at 608-388-4455 or on radio at freq. 49.850 or 46.800.



- Any amount spilled in surface water, such as in a stream, river, lake, or wetland, must be reported in accordance with the above procedure.



- DES dispatch or the DES Fire Department will notify the Compliance Branch.



- If the spill is less than a gallon that is not in the water, clean up the spill, put soil and other contaminated media in a plastic bag, and call 608-388-5705 for disposal instructions. Please do not put the material in a regular trash container.



Preserving the training resources at Fort McCoy is everyone’s responsibility and support is greatly appreciated.



Also, spill kits and fuel berms can be checked out from building 207 during regular business hours on a first-come, first-served basis, Compliance Branch officials said. Call 608-388-5705 for more information.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Compliance Branch.)