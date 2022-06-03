Services team breaks in new mobile kitchen

Airmen from the 141st Force Support Squadron moved to their new kitchen on wheels during the closure of the base’s Force Feeding Facility. The Disaster Response Mobile Kitchen Trailer, or DRMKT, provides a portable cooking facility that can feed up to 2,000 people.



"The kitchen is completely self-contained and it has more features than the last one we were using. There is so much more room for food preparation making our team more effective and enhancing our ability to feed more people," said Master Sgt. Casylee Dukart, 141 FSS food services team lead.



This new version of the DRMKT arrived in March and the Airmen from the 141st FSS spent time training in order to have the mobile kitchen fully operational. The 141st FSS has been using the DRMKT for drill weekends since the Force Feeding Facility, the base dining facility, closed in June 2021 for renovation.



“It is always nice to be able to conduct training especially when we get new assets,” Dukart said. “It helps us be prepared when we actually have to activate in order to aid first responders in contingency situations across the state.”



According to Dukart, this trailer has many more options including multiple ovens and a grill top. It has a slide out allowing for more standing room inside making it easier for people to work inside without bumping into each other.



The mobile kitchen has been adopted by the ANG as the critical domestic response asset to feed people during a state of emergency.



“The capabilities of this DRMKT allow us to respond quickly to any disaster in the entire Pacific Northwest,” said Dukart. “We can now better serve first responders in any type of emergency situation.”



The free-standing mobile kitchen is very similar to a concession trailer that might be found at a public event. It is designed for fast setup and teardown. It is easily towed by a heavy-duty truck.



Ready in a moment’s notice, the DRMKT is a mobile kitchen that can respond to disasters across the state of Washington and across the Pacific Northwest. The wing has had a mobile kitchen capability since 2014.

