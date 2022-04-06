2-130th Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Capt. Patrick Montandon | Lt. Col. Patrick J. Szvetitz, incoming commander of the 2-130th Airfield Operations...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Patrick Montandon | Lt. Col. Patrick J. Szvetitz, incoming commander of the 2-130th Airfield Operations Battalion (AOB), (Left) Col. Michele Harper, 449th Combat Aviation Commander, and Lt. Col. Daniel McAuliffe, outgoing commander of the 2-130th AOB, take a photo following the battalion change of command ceremony. The ceremony was held at the Harnett Regional Jetport in Erwin, North Carolina, June 4, 2022. The battalion is prepared for continued local, national, and foreign aviation operations. (Photo by US Army Capt. Patrick Montandon, 449th Combat Aviation Brigade/Released) see less | View Image Page

Erwin, NC - North Carolina Army National Guard Lt. Col. Patrick J. Szvetitz, assumed command of the 2-130th Airfield Operations Battalion, 449th Combat Aviation Brigade, in place of Lt. Col. Daniel J. McAuliffe during a change of command ceremony at the 2-130th armory at the Harnett Regional Jetport in Erwin, North Carolina, June 4, 2022. The battalion continued to excel despite continuing significant transitions during McAuliffe’s command and is prepared for continued local, national, and foreign aviation operations.



“It has been an honor to serve as your commander. You are a highly motivated, capable, and professional organization that has always completed the mission,” McAuliffe said. “I appreciate all of your hard work and dedication to this command, the citizens of North Carolina, and the United States.”



McAuliffe will bring his vast experience to include three overseas deployments and multiple aircraft ratings to the 449th CAB Headquarters as Executive Officer.



Incoming commander, Lt. Col. Szvetitz entered the North Carolina National Guard in 2003 and offers a wealth of aviation experience as the incoming commander. “I take this honor very seriously and promise you, the Soldiers of the 2-130th Airfield operations Battalion, that I will give you 110%,” Szvetitz said. He went on to detail the variety of aviation capabilities and missions the battalion fulfills. “The operational scope and skill set of each unit in the AOB provides tremendous capability… we are a multi-faceted organization that adds value and relevancy to our state and national mission.”



Szvetitz completed flight training at Ft Rucker as a distinguished honor graduate in 2005. He entered the North Carolina National Guard in 2003 as a Platoon Leader with Alpha Company, 1-130th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion (ARB) and has served in a variety of positions to include company commander, Aide De Camp to The Adjutant General of North Carolina, Operations Officer, J357 Plans Chief and the 449th CAB Executive Officer. He has deployed twice and is rated on the TH-67, OH-58 A/C, AH-64A and AH-64D aircraft. Szvetitz is a Master Aviator and completed his master’s degree in Management and Leadership from Webster University.



The 2-130th Airfield Operations Battalion is assigned to 449th Combat Aviation Brigade, and headquartered in Salisbury, North Carolina.