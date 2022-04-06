Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Commemorates 80th Anniversary of Battle at Midway

NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE (June 3, 2022) The Sailors of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore recognized and commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway which took place from June 4th through 6th in 1942 in the Pacific Ocean.



The Battle of Midway is often referred to as the turning point in the Pacific during World War II where there was a momentum shift and the Navy’s defensive posture became an offensive posture.



A wreath of patriotic colors was placed at the west end of Naval Health Clinic Lemoore near the flag pole by Cmdr. Jim Ripple, chief medical officer.



“Many thanks to Capt. Paul Allen, Capt. Zeake Andre, Cmdr. Elenbaum, Chief Hospital Corpsman Herbert Mangalindan, Hospital Corpsman First Class Jose Guerrero, Jr., Hospital Corpsman First Class Nick Mann, Hospitalman Hernandez, and Hospitalman Harbour who made this a successful commemoration,” said Ripple.

Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Location: LEMOORE, CA, US