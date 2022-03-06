U.S. Pacific Fleet Sea, Shore Sailors of the Year Announced

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (June 3, 2022) Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) announced the FY 2021 Sailors of the Year (SOY) during a ceremony in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii June 2.



Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Evan Morrow, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, was selected as the Sea SOY and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jeremy Allen, assigned to Commanding General, 1st Marine Division, was selected as the Shore SOY.

Rear Adm. Blake Converse, PACFLT Deputy Commander, congratulated all 10 Sailors on their nominations.



“The Sailor that stands up here from the sea and shore will represent the largest and most capable fleet in the world,” said Converse. “We’re proud of you and excited to have you become our next generation of senior leaders. I ask that as you go forward, you continue to lead with humility, integrity, and commitment.”



Throughout the week leading up to the selections, the candidates visited memorials across the island of Oahu to reflect and learn more about naval history and heritage in the Pacific. Site visits included USS Utah, USS Missouri, and USS Arizona Memorials.

To mark this special occasion, former U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chiefs hosted virtual mentorship sessions with Sailors and their families. James “Smitty” Tocozic, the current PACFLT Fleet Master Chief, hosted former Pacific Fleet Master Chiefs Charles Griva, the third, Rick West, the 13th, Susan Whitman, the 17th, and Jim Honea, the 18th, to discuss their experience and encouragement with the prospective chief petty officers.



“This was truly an honor to have our former Fleets visit with our Sailors and pass along their wisdom and insights from their time in our Navy,” said Tocorzic. “Some things never change, regardless of the year you joined or where you served in the fleet. It was great to see how our love of service and camaraderie transcends space and time with each generation of Sailors. Thank you to our former Fleet Master Chiefs for continuing to give back to these very-deserving nominees.”



The U.S. Pacific Fleet has more than 144,000 Sailors and the 10 nominees represent the character and caliber of leadership across commands and warfare communities.



Allen, from Palmdale, Calif., will be meritoriously promoted to chief petty officer as part of his selection as PACFLT Sea SOY.



"It’s surreal to be selected as Sailor of the Year," said Allen. “I had no expectation of making it this high, and to go through the process and work with the master chiefs – it has been amazing.”

Morrow, from San Diego, will be meritoriously promoted to chief petty officer as part of his selection as the PACFLT Shore SOY.



"This has been a very humbling experience and I couldn’t thank my fellow Sailors and chain of command enough," said Morrow. “A lot of people have helped me get here, but my father-in-law, a prior chief, is my biggest mentor. I can’t thank him enough for what he has done for me.”



The other sea and shore SOY finalists included: Musician 1st Class Allan Holland, of PACFLT, Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 1st Class Carl Bates, of Tactical Operations Center, Kadena, Logistics Specialist 1st Class Felix Leyba, of Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Pacific, Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Raymond Madera, of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1, Navy Counselor 1st Class Gabriella Oldham, of Naval Ocean Processing Facility, Whidbey Island, Information System Technician 1st Class Peter Della Vedova, of Joint Mobile Ashore Support Terminal, Pacific, Cryptologic Technician (Collector) 1st Class Mark Lewis of Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, and Legalman 1st Class Felicia Allen, of Carrier Strike Group 9.



Former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and former Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet established the SOY program in 1972 to recognize outstanding Atlantic and Pacific Fleet Sailors who best represented the group of dedicated professional Sailors at each command, and ultimately, the Navy. Within 10 years, the Sailor of the Year program was expanded to include the shore establishment and Navy Reserve Sailors.



Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith revised the SOY program to focus on talent management and enlisted leader development. The update increased the number of Sailors meritoriously advanced from four to 18. The update also modified the competitive cycle dates and provided clarity for competition timelines and nomination format to align with CPO selection board precepts and convening order.



For more news from Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visit www.cpf.navy.mil and

https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/com-pf.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 18:33 Story ID: 422164 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Sea, Shore Sailors of the Year Announced, by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.