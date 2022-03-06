Keesler Victims’ Council is here to help

For survivors of sexual assault, a support system is essential for recovery.



The Victims’ Council, formerly known as the Special Victims’ Council, is a dedicated military legal office that specializes in representing victims of sexual assault.



“We are considered a tenant unit here at Keesler, meaning we’re not connected to your leadership,” said Capt. Kate Mudrak, Victims’ Council attorney. “No one on this base can influence my decisions, which means we can operate independently and confidentially with our clients.”



Additionally, the Interpersonal Violence Program gives one-time legal advice for a range of topics regarding victim services, including workplace violence and harassment, sexual harassment, emotional violence and more for free to Airmen, Guardians and their dependents.



“Clients can ask about their eligibility for representation, or find out hypotheticals before they open a case with us,” said Mudrak. “I can give them specific legal advice based on their situation and help them make the best decision for them.”



Their attorneys are trained to advocate on the victim's behalf. They represent victims during the military justice process to enforce their rights and help their clients find recovery resources.



“Sexual assault and domestic violence are crimes of power and control, so it's essential for victims to get that power back,” said Mudrak.



For more information about the Victims’ Council, Airmen and Guardians can reach out to their local Victims’ Council office. For Keesler and Columbus Air Force Base, the Victims’ Council can be reached at (228) 376-8632.

