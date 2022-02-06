NAVFAC Southwest Awards $29 Million for Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Aviation Supply Building 7209 Repairs

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest awarded to Harper Construction Company Inc. a $29 million task order issued from a multiple award construction contract on June 2nd for a design-build project to repair a large aviation supply facility at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar, San Diego, California.



“Award of this whole building repair and renovation will correct the deteriorated components throughout the facility as it will continue to be used in the foreseeable future. The project will provide the much needed critical repairs and upgrades to meet the current building, life and safety codes,” said Abbas Ibrahim, NAVFAC Southwest project manager for this project. “This is a special thank you to the MCAS Miramar Public Works Department and NAVFAC Southwest Team for all of their hard work and efforts to make it possible to successfully award this project.”



Harper Construction Company, Inc. is contracted to complete design and full building repair of the 180,769 sq. ft. facility, which was built in 1954. Project includes repair/replacement of the fire protection system, interior finishes and hardware, electrical and mechanical systems, plumbing, flooring, interior fencing, patching and painting of interior and exterior surfaces, and seismic upgrades. Project includes testing and abatement of asbestos and lead-based paint throughout the building. Areas affected by repair will be in compliance with applicable codes and standards for anti-terrorism and force protection (ATFP), fire protection, seismic, and accessibility upon completion of the project.



Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar is located in San Diego, California, approximately 15 miles north of downtown San Diego. The mission of MCAS Miramar is to maintain and operate Air Station facilities and property while providing services, material support, and training venues that promote combat readiness and support the missions of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and other tenants aboard the installation. On order, MCAS Miramar will act as a power projection platform to support Joint Force operations in the Indo-Pacific Command.



NAVFAC Southwest is the contracting activity. NAVFAC Southwest personnel support our clients with services in planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works support for U. S. Navy shore facilities, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and other federal agencies in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 17:30 Story ID: 422156 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Southwest Awards $29 Million for Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Aviation Supply Building 7209 Repairs, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.