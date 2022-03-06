From the Fort McCoy archives: Enlisted Medal of Honor recipient Stumpf retires from Army

(From the Oct. 7, 1994, edition of Fort McCoy’s Triad newspaper. The paper was renamed back to The Real McCoy in 2008. Former Sgt. Maj. Kenneth E. Stumpf passed away in Tomah, Wis., in April 2022.)



By Robert Schuette

Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office



More than 400 people made a community effort at Fort McCoy on Sept. 30, 1994, to honor the retirement of the military's last enlisted active-duty

Soldier to have received the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military award.



Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Stumpf of Readiness Group-Fort McCoy, who ended 29 years of military service that included three tours in Vietnam, was visibly moved by an audience who gave him two standing ovations.



As he began his remarks, Stumpf introduced three other Medal of Honor recipients, Eina Ingman from the Korean era, and Col. Walter Mann and retired Lt. Col. Roger Donlon — who both served in Vietnam.



“When I was drafted in 1965, I never envisioned I would become a sergeant major and serve 29 years,” Stumpf said. “Today, I leave with pride, respect and some regrets.”



The pride came from what the Soldiers have achieved together, he said.



Soldiers have earned his respect by their dedicated and loyal service. History has taught the country that being prepared to go to war is the best way to keep the peace, he added.



Stumpf expressed regret he would no longer be able to share the triumphs, challenges and especially camaraderie with his fellow Soldiers.



“I especially want to thank my fellow Vietnam veterans,” he said. “You gave everything you had. I’m proud to be one of you and to have served on the same battlefields.”



To the enlisted personnel and noncommissioned officers (NCOs), Stumpf said they were the heart and soul of the military. Although they were of lesser rank, that did not mean they were lesser soldiers.



Stumpf thanked his wife, Dorothy, and their three children, Scott, 25, Jobi, 21, and Adrian, 19, for their support over the years. He also thanked his platoon leader in Vietnam, who taught him the real meaning of caring for Soldiers.



Forces Command (FORSCOM) Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Cayton said Stumpf set a good example and cared about his Soldiers.



“He is what we NCOs are all about, the cornerstone and backbone of the Army,” Cayton said. “Sergeant Major Stumpf never took the easy way out. He saw the good in Soldiers and continued to see the good as he helped them become successful.”



Two things made Stumpf successful in his career, Cayton said.



When Stumpf entered military service, he was fully aware of and accepted the hazards of the profession, Cayton said.



Stumpf also pledged to always uphold the prestige, honor, and high esprit de corps for his Soldiers and country, which he did, Cayton said.



“It epitomizes where he started his career,” Cayton said. “He was trained by NCOs who served in World War II and Korea. He led the Soldiers in Vietnam from the front. He and his wife touched many thousands of Soldiers throughout his tour at Readiness Group.”



First Army Commander Lt. Gen. John P. Otjen said Stumpf deserved the respect and admiration not only of everyone at his ceremony, but also the entire nation.



“Sergeant Major Stumpf defines who we are, what we believe in, and what we stand for,” he said. “He’s an example of what Soldiers can do when they turn fear to courage and transfer that courage to action. I’m delighted to recognize and honor him because he’s not only an American hero, but a Wisconsin hero.”



For 29 years, Stumpf, a native of Menasha, Wis., gave selfless service in mentoring, leadership, comradeship, and friendship. Otjen said Stumpf’s service allowed others to live in peace and freedom.



“We truly don't know how to adequately express our admiration,” Otjen said. “You'll never leave our hearts, and the nation always will be in your debt.”



At the ceremony, Stumpf was presented with the Legion of Merit, a certificate of appreciation, and a retirement certificate. His wife received a certificate of appreciation and 26 roses, one for each year of marriage.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 17:05 Story ID: 422155 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: TOMAH, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From the Fort McCoy archives: Enlisted Medal of Honor recipient Stumpf retires from Army, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.