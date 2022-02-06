NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $995 Million for Waterfront Projects

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awards six businesses a combined $995,000,000 indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity design-build/design-bid build for construction within the State of Hawaii and Wake Island, June 2.



“The award of this Multiple Award Construction Contract will be utilized to execute the significant amount of upcoming projects within the NAVFAC Hawaii area of responsibility,” said NAVFAC Hawaii Chief Engineer Aaron Darley. “Programs like the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, Marine Corps Force Design Initiatives, and numerous Military Construction Projects will rely heavily on this contract vehicle to execute facility and infrastructure construction, repairs, and renovations.”



The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, labor, supervision, tools, materials, and equipment necessary to perform new construction, repair, alteration and related demolition of existing infrastructure. The projects include: work on the piers/wharves/caissons; waterfront facilities such as warehouses and drydocks; bridges; site improvements; utilities; and maintenance and construction dredging.



Each awardee Hawaii Harbors Constructors JV, Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., Manson Construction Co., Nan, Inc., Nova Group, Inc., and The Dutra Group are awarded $25,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee). The maximum dollar value including the base period and four option years for all six contracts combined is $995,000,000.



Ninety-five percent of the work will be performed in Hawaii with the remaining five percent in Wake Island and is expected to be completed by June 2027. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with 10 offers received.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022