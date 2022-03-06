USS Georgia Blue Crew Changes Command

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 28, 2022) –The Blue crew of the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) held a pier side change of command onboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, May 28.

Capt. Geoffry Patterson relieved Capt. Patrick Clark as the Blue crew’s commanding officer in a ceremony attended by the crew.

Clark, from Bristol, Virginia, enlisted in the Navy as a Nuclear Machinist’s Mate. He received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy and earned a Bachelor’s of Science in mechanical engineering.

During the ceremony, Clark was awarded the Legion of Merit for his service as commanding officer.

“When the odds have seemed stacked against us or our ambitions have seemed unattainable or unachievable, you have rallied, put your head down and excelled beyond my expectations,” said Clark in his remarks. “It truly has been an honor to be able to be called your Captain.”

Clark praised his crew for their performance.

“I had a pretty remarkable team,” said Clark. “I am humbled every time I think of the accomplishments of this crew in the few short years I had the privilege to lead her. To see the enthusiasm and the resolve that you displayed was awe-inspiring and was the fuel that kept me going. I am excited to see what you and Capt. Patterson will be able to do on your next deployment.”

Clark took command April 2020. Under his command, Georgia’s Blue crew executed three extended deployments, multiple international strait transits, was awarded the 2020 and 2021 Commander, Submarine Squadron 16 Battle Efficiency “E”, Communications Green “C”, and Weapons “W” awards. Additionally, Georgia received the 2020 Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy for the most improved ship in the Fleet in battle efficiency. This was the first time a guided-missile submarine received the trophy.

His personal awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal (five awards), Navy Commendation Medal (five awards), the Joint Achievement Medal and the Navy Achievement Medal. In addition, he was the 2016 winner of the Naval Submarine League Rear Adm. Jack Darby Award for Inspirational Leadership and Excellence of Command.

Patterson, from Chicago, Illinois, began his naval service as an enlisted Sailor. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and naval science. Additionally, he earned a Master of Science in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

Patterson directed his closing remarks to his new crew.

“Georgia Blue has a strong reputation of getting the job done and doing it right. I look forward to continuing that success,” said Patterson.

Ohio-class guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealth, clandestine platform. Georgia is one of two SSGNs homeported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. The base is home to all east coast Ohio-class submarines.

