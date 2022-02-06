Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caps Off, Graduates!

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Symira Bostic 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point held their 46th Annual Voluntary Education Ceremony at Twin Rivers Theater, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 2, 2022. The ceremony recognized those who completed an education advancement program in their off-duty time. A total of 60 students received certificates or diplomas.

    The goals of the voluntary education programs are to provide a broad range of personal and professional learning opportunities to improve the academic abilities of active-duty personnel to assist in their career progression and to generally strengthen the military community in MCAS Cherry Point and the Marine Corps. Programs such as the voluntary education programs provide opportunities close to base and are accessible to active-duty members, their families, Department of Defense employees, and civilians of the community.

    For information on how you can expand your education visit https://go.usa.gov/xJDWJ

