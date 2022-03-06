Geographically separate: 113th ASOS relocates to Camp Atterbury

Photo By Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram | A tactical air control party Airman assigned to the 113th Air Support Operations...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram | A tactical air control party Airman assigned to the 113th Air Support Operations Squadron of the 181st Intelligence Wing from the Indiana Air National Guard observes an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a close air support training mission at Jefferson Range, Jefferson Proving Ground, Ind., May 17, 2022. TACPs from the 113th ASOS provide joint terminal attack controller capabilities to air assets to execute military ground commanders’ intent. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram) see less | View Image Page

HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. (June 3, 2022) When a squadron moves off-base things feel different. It can feel like a breakup. There is an emptiness. Quite literally, the buildings that previously housed the squadron in this story now sit empty. In this particular story, however, the squadron does better at the new location. More importantly, its relationship with the 181st Intelligence Wing is stronger than ever.



This story refers to the relocation of the tactical air control party Airmen with the 113th Air Support Operations Squadron to Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center, Indiana.



The 113th ASOS relocated from Hulman Field to Camp Atterbury in 2021 due to mission needs.



“Moving the 113th ASOS has increased our access to Indiana’s ranges, training facilities, and complimentary units,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. John P. Fitzsimmons, the commander of the 113th ASOS. “This increases our efficiency and improves the training we can provide our Airmen.”



The 113th conducts a majority of its training at Camp Atterbury. In other words, the relocation has saved the unit time and money.



“The real benefit is it cuts down on the logistical movement,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher J. Komorek, the 113th ASOS senior enlisted leader. “The time saved is a huge factor, too. So, in essence, now our drill status Guardsman shows up and can immediately begin to train.”



Indeed, Airmen can train more efficiently due to their proximity to the ranges.



“Camp Atterbury provides us with all aspects of logistical support,” said Fitzsimmons. “We have access to air-to-ground ranges five minutes from the ASOS and another 45 minutes south at Jefferson Proving Ground.”



The ranges are collectively known as the Indiana Air Range Complex. The IARC consists of air ranges at Camp Atterbury, Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, and Jefferson Range, enabling

training and testing activities utilizing special use and managed airspace supporting both kinetic and non-kinetic air-to-ground operations. Those three air ranges span more than 1,600 acres, not including the multiple military operating areas associated with the ranges.



In addition to the ranges, Camp Atterbury offers many opportunities and accommodations for the 113th ASOS.



“Camp Atterbury provides Army training schools, billeting, multi-purpose facilities, public works, communication, airfield access, small arms ranges, land navigation ranges, airborne drop

zones, and training opportunities with the 20th Special Forces Group and 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade,” said Fitzsimmons.



To be sure, the joint nature of Camp Atterbury means the 113th ASOS has many opportunities to train with other military components.



“Being down here [at Camp Atterbury] allows us to conduct joint training with different branches and their specific career fields that pertain to our job specifics such as Marine infantry, Marine artillery, Marine aircraft, Navy Special Warfare Command, Navy aircraft, and a vast variety of Army units,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kai Johnson, an Airman assigned to the 113th ASOS. “Due to the variety of specialized units here, we can join in on their training which can expand and broaden our knowledge. Doing this allows the 113th ASOS to be more knowledgeable in the joint military decision-making process and targeting, and [helps the 113th ASOS] become more marketable and lethal for current and future fights.”



Furthermore, the 113th ASOS trains with in-state units, strengthening the bond and trust within Indiana.



“We train with the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana for close air support,” said Komorek. “We also work with our aligned and neighboring units here at Camp Atterbury. The 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team is one of the main customers that we engage in extensive combat exercises.”



Certainly, the ability to work with other Indiana National Guard units underscores the 113th ASOS’s capabilities.



“We train with these other units to refine our multi-domain capabilities and perfect our precision strike mission,” said Fitzsimmons. “The training our TACPs conduct in Indiana directly impacts the other Indiana unit's success downrange.”



Beyond training, the 113th has deployed in support of numerous operations.



“We have deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve,” said Komorek. “The TACPs have directly supported Army National Guard units in combat with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and fire support. We have sent members to support security assistance teams and liaisons with local forces in low-intensity conflict to teach those units how to integrate CAS into their missions.”



Moreover, the 113th has played a vital role on the home front.



“The 113th has supported a large number of domestic response exercises and two, actual state-declared emergencies since the unit was stood up,” said Fitzsimmons. “Our skills in communication, infiltration, and command and control directly translate to helping Hoosiers in a time of emergency.”



The mission of the 113th ASOS is to advise military ground commanders on air power tactics, establish command-and-control communications, and provide pilots with precision terminal attack capabilities. Being located at Camp Atterbury, the 113th ASOS can conduct high-level training right in their backyard and be ready to deploy at a moment's notice.