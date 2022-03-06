Fort McCoy DPW, grounds contractor coordinate ditch improvement operation

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An excavator operator uses an excavator to dig out a ditch May 26, 2022, on the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An excavator operator uses an excavator to dig out a ditch May 26, 2022, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The operator is with the Fort McCoy grounds contractor. The work was completed in coordination with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. During spring and summer annually at Fort McCoy, this kind of work is often done to improve infrastructure operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s grounds contractor took to action to improve a long stretch of ditches May 26 on the cantonment area on post.



The work by contractor Kaiyuh Services was coordinated with Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works (DPW) and was all about infrastructure improvement, said DPW Operations and Maintenance Division Chief Nate Sobojinski.



“They were providing ditching maintenance services by removing old concrete culverts used for past sidewalk and driveway crossings that are no longer in use and re-establishing ditch profiles on the cantonment area, Sobojinski said.



Infrastructure improvement projects are a regular occurrence on post during the spring and summer, Sobojinski said.



And it’s the continuous improvement and maintenance that helps keep installations like Fort McCoy relevant for the Army’s future operations, said Stephen Sullivan, the Chief Financial Officer and Director for Resources, Installations, and Materiel for the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve, when he visited Fort McCoy from April 25-27.



In his role, Sullivan is responsible for the oversight of the Chief of Army Reserve’s Title 10 responsibilities for four separate appropriations: Reserve personnel, Army; operation and maintenance, Army Reserve; military construction, Army Reserve; and the National Guard and Reserve equipment account totaling $8.2 billion. He also oversees the real property accountability, sustainment, restoration, and modernization; equipping; and logistics requirements for 189,500 Soldiers and 11,000 civilians supporting 2,161 units, five installations, and 742 separate facilities operating in all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and 24 countries.



“It's military, civilians, and contractors who all play a key roles in ensuring that we continue to maintain readiness,” Sullivan said.



Sullivan also said during his visit he sees Fort McCoy continuing to be an important part of the Army’s and Army Reserve’s future, and maintaining the installation is part of that.



“I think Fort McCoy is going to continue to be a key piece of the U.S. Army Reserve’s infrastructure that’s necessary to train and mobilize our forces,” Sullivan said.



Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss also said during a recent awards presentation to nearly 30 DPW team members that he appreciates everything the DPW team of civilian and contract employees does to keep Fort McCoy maintained.



“I appreciate everything that your team does for us,” Poss said to the DPW team. “What all of you do is important to everything that takes place at Fort McCoy. Thank you for all you do.”



