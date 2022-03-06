Photo Essay: Fort McCoy hosts May 2022 Community Leader Engagement for local law enforcement

Photo By Christopher Hanson | Participants in a Community Leader Engagement stop at a training area May 24, 2022, at...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Hanson | Participants in a Community Leader Engagement stop at a training area May 24, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than a dozen community leaders and local law enforcement professionals from Tomah, Sparta, Monroe County, and other nearby municipalities gathered at Fort McCoy to see the post’s mission first-hand. During their visit, the community leaders received a driving tour of the installation and made stops at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility on South Post, training areas on North Post, the Commemorative Area, Garrison Headquarters, and McCoy’s Community Center where they received a lunch. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Hanson, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Participants in a Community Leader Engagement are shown visiting training areas May 24, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



More than a dozen community leaders and local law enforcement professionals from Tomah, Sparta, Monroe County, and other nearby municipalities gathered at Fort McCoy to see the post’s mission first-hand.



During their visit, the community leaders received a driving tour of the installation and made stops at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility on South Post, training areas on North Post, the Commemorative Area, Garrison Headquarters, and McCoy’s Community Center where they received a lunch.



This was an Army Community Relations effort organized by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Fort McCoy Garrison command team.



