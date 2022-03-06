Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy hosts May 2022 Community Leader Engagement for local law enforcement

    Fort McCoy hosts May 2022 Community Leader Engagement for local law enforcement

    Photo By Christopher Hanson | Participants in a Community Leader Engagement stop at a training area May 24, 2022, at...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Story by Christopher Hanson 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Participants in a Community Leader Engagement are shown visiting training areas May 24, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    More than a dozen community leaders and local law enforcement professionals from Tomah, Sparta, Monroe County, and other nearby municipalities gathered at Fort McCoy to see the post’s mission first-hand.

    During their visit, the community leaders received a driving tour of the installation and made stops at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility on South Post, training areas on North Post, the Commemorative Area, Garrison Headquarters, and McCoy’s Community Center where they received a lunch.

    This was an Army Community Relations effort organized by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Fort McCoy Garrison command team.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

