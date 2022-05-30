Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley community observe Memorial Day

    1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley community observe Memorial Day

    Photo By Kirk Hutchinson | Fort Riley Garrison Commander Col. William B. McKannay and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy...... read more read more

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2022

    Story by Jennifer James 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley community observed Memorial Day with a ceremony and wreath laying at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery, Fort Riley, Kansas, May 30.

    “It is right that we’re gathered here in this place on this day to honor our fallen heroes,” said Fort Riley garrison commander Col. William B. McKannay. After a brief history of Memorial Day, McKannay spoke of the heroism of the fallen, such as 2nd Lt. Carol Ann Drazbe, one of the first nurses killed in action in Vietnam, and 1st Inf. Div. Commander Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware, who received a Medal of Honor for his service in World War II before making the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

    “Memorial day is a time to honor our commitment to never forget those who served and sacrificed for America,” observed McKannay. “This Memorial Day, I hope that we can remember the link we have with all the generations that have gone before us who selflessly served our country and paid the ultimate price. Thank you for remembering our fellow Soldiers and their selfless service.”

    Following the remarks, McKannay and Fort Riley Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy V. Speichert placed a wreath in honor of the fallen.

    Video of the ceremony is available at https://www.facebook.com/FortRiley/videos/725067008639448.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 10:17
    Story ID: 422107
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley community observe Memorial Day, by Jennifer James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley community observe Memorial Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #fortriley #memorialday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT