1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley community observe Memorial Day

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley community observed Memorial Day with a ceremony and wreath laying at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery, Fort Riley, Kansas, May 30.



“It is right that we’re gathered here in this place on this day to honor our fallen heroes,” said Fort Riley garrison commander Col. William B. McKannay. After a brief history of Memorial Day, McKannay spoke of the heroism of the fallen, such as 2nd Lt. Carol Ann Drazbe, one of the first nurses killed in action in Vietnam, and 1st Inf. Div. Commander Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware, who received a Medal of Honor for his service in World War II before making the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.



“Memorial day is a time to honor our commitment to never forget those who served and sacrificed for America,” observed McKannay. “This Memorial Day, I hope that we can remember the link we have with all the generations that have gone before us who selflessly served our country and paid the ultimate price. Thank you for remembering our fellow Soldiers and their selfless service.”



Following the remarks, McKannay and Fort Riley Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy V. Speichert placed a wreath in honor of the fallen.



Video of the ceremony is available at https://www.facebook.com/FortRiley/videos/725067008639448.

