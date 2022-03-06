Army Esports Earns Silver at Inaugural DoD Esports Championship

FORT KNOX, Kentucky – After an action-packed day of fierce competition, the U.S. Army Esports Team earned a second-place finish in the inaugural Armed Forces Sports Championship at the Tech Port Center and Arena in San Antonio, Texas May 28, 2022.



The Armed Forces Sports Championship was the first Department of Defense sanctioned esports event to feature all six service branch teams. Soldiers participating in this historic event underscored the importance.



"Esports is the future, and I'm glad that the DoD embraces that future," said Capt. David Hart Jr., the Army Esports Halo team manager and a cyber operations officer assigned to Fort Gordon, Georgia.



This year's championship featured Halo Infinite, a first-person shooter game where communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and strategy are necessary skills for success. However, while these skills were on display in the competitive gaming arena, there were also real-life applications for the Army's Esports team Soldiers.



"Teamwork and camaraderie are what I enjoy most about being in the Army," said Sgt. Christopher Caudillo, an intel analyst from Fort Bliss, Texas. "The best part of this experience has been meeting teammates I've played with online," added Caudillo.



"I'm ecstatic to be part of this first-of-its-kind event," said Staff Sgt. Jaredjohn Santos, an infantryman assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.



"Gaming has always been a bonding experience; it started with my family, and now I'm able to use it to bond with other Soldiers," said Santos.



A unique aspect of this event was that the Halo Infinite team was comprised of Soldiers from the Army Esports at-large program, where Soldiers train and compete in their off-duty time while balancing their professional and personal lives.



"I believe it is important for leaders to acknowledge that these Soldiers are taking their personal time to represent their units and be ambassadors for the Army," said Sgt. Hugo Flores, a fire support specialist and member of the Texas Army National Guard, assigned to the Army Esports team at Fort Knox, Kentucky.



10 Soldiers from across the Army participated in an on-site combine to determine who would earn a position on the final four-Soldier team and represent the Army under the watchful eye of professional gamer and coach Marcus Lovejoy, also known as "Elumnite" in the competitive Halo video game community.



The Army Esports Halo team quickly formed a cohesive bond that allowed them to eliminate the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force teams and earn a spot in the grand final, where they lost to the tournament host and pre-event favorite, Air Force team.



While winning was the goal, Soldiers from the team reflected on the experience and how Esports will continue to shape the future.



"It's been an amazing experience for the branch; it allows us to reach out to the gaming community and build a bridge between Soldiers and civilians," said Staff Sgt. Anthony Kanelos, a Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.



"I think this event could open opportunities and bring new people into the Army," said Sgt. Jacob Swancott, a horizontal construction engineer from Fort Stewart, Georgia, alluding to how the Army's presence in the Esports community has the potential to connect America's Army to its people.



"The future is looking bright, so just like everywhere else on high school, collegiate and professional side, Esports is growing, and there's no stopping that," said Flores. "We are right at the precipice of this, and we already have our team set up; we're in a great position to utilize this fully," added Flores.



The Army esports team supports the Army's accession mission through competitive gaming, marketing initiatives, influencer integrations, and winning spirit. Additionally, they represent the Army in competitions and events across the nation, raising awareness of the Army and its opportunities.

