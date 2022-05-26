Medical Experts Build Partnerships During Exercise Phoenix Express

BIZERTE, Tunisia - Medical experts from U.S. Navy Medical Readiness Training Command, Italy (NMRTC) conducted a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) information exchange during exercise Phoenix Express 2022 (PE22) in Bizerte, Tunisia on May 26, 2022.



The exchange was nested within multiple scenario-driven exercises to share the latest tactical medical response procedures.



“All of these teams are required to have a high level of knowledge about tactical medicine to complete their primary mission,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rose Martinez, assigned to NMRTC, Naples, Italy, who presented material and facilitated a dialogue of best practices when providing triage care. “This event allowed participants to share different techniques and knowledge about tactical care in their country.”



The exchange included discussing and identifying cultural and legal differences in military medical care and the preferred type of medical equipment in emergency situations. Shared understanding of the logistical and legal aspects of providing care across international borders enhances mission readiness and the ability to deploy within a joint or combined operational environment.



“Some of the cultural differences are in what can be done legally or what they have access to in their kits,” said Martinez. “Knowing what each nations’ restrictions on care are, even if it is just the basics, can help save lives.”



Partner forces are participating in the 17th iteration of the North African maritime exercise PE22, taking place in Tunis, Tunisia, and throughout the Mediterranean Sea. Phoenix



Express is one of three NAVEUR-NAVAF-facilitated regional exercises as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners that addresses maritime security concerns.



For over 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and Partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and USAFRICOM areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

