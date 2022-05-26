USAG Bavaria recognizes recent college graduates

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Education Center team held the 8th Annual Graduation Recognition Ceremony on May 25 at the Tower View Conference Center on Tower Barracks. The ceremony celebrates the achievement of 56 graduates who obtained their associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degrees.



The recognized Soldiers, family members and civilians graduated from 26 different academic institutions, including the tri-services academic institutions on post — the Central Texas College, the University of Maryland Global Campus and the University of Oklahoma — and 19 off-post colleges.



The Education Services Officer for USAG Bavaria, Sheila Barthel, gave the opening remarks and noted that she was incredibly proud to announce that two USAG Bavaria Education Center staff members were also receiving a degree.



“Graduates, your commitment to education, a dynamic dialogue between learning and live experience is powerful,” Barthel said. “Your selfless service has improved the quality of life for all of us. Your families, spouses, friends, leaders, coworkers, instructors, and countless others who supported you through your journey celebrate your accomplishments today and I am honored to be celebrating them with you.”



The event’s keynote speaker, Col. Christopher Danbeck, the USAG Bavaria garrison commander, also stated how proud he is.



“We value and cherish the desire of lifelong learning,” Danbeck said. “Being overseas during a pandemic and balancing work, school and family is no easy feat. This day and the degrees that you have received show that you endured, that your sacrifices and hard work did not go unrecognized.”



And it is this recognition that many of the graduates appreciate.



“Without this ceremony, I would not have an in-person graduation,” Sergeant Brea DuBose said. “This is my graduation as a soldier, and I feel so blessed to be able to attend this. I have been going to school for six years now, so this is truly an amazing accomplishment; I feel blessed that I could earn my degree and serve my country at the same time.”



DuBose received her Bachelor of Arts from Arizona State University.



Also recognized during the ceremony was Staff Sgt. Rafael Morales.



“Managing work, family and studies takes a lot of commitment and dedication and many sleepless nights,” said Morales, who received a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus. “However, my kids are my motivation, and the outcome is very rewarding.”



Danbeck urged all the graduates to challenge their peers and family members to take their place at the end of the ceremony.



“As you all return to your units, jobs, and families, I challenge you to pay it forward,” Danbeck said. “Lead with empathy and courage. Support your peers and teammates, and encourage them never to stop learning.”



For pictures of the graduation, check out the Flickr album: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjzRzvH



List of Recognized individuals:



Terrikka R. DeOliveira, University of Maryland Global Campus, B.S.

Iddi Mohammed, University of Maryland Global Campus, MBA

Bernadette G. Marquez, University of Maryland Global Campus, MBA

Luis F. DeOliveira, University of Maryland Global Campus, B.S.

Roger Foust, University of Maryland Global Campus, B.S.

Robert Lee Thomas III, University of Maryland Global Campus, M.S.

Rafael Morales, University of Maryland Global Campus, B.S.

Sylvia Irene Martinez, University of Maryland Global Campus, B.S.

William Ajoy Rojas, American Public University System, B.S.

Charles Smith, Purdue University, B.A.

Timothy R. Lauzon, Park University, MBA

Salif Alassan, American Public University System , A.A.S

Jordeena Lewis, American Public University System, A.A.

Scott M. Russo, Colorado Christian University, MBA

Luz Celenia Rodriguez Lopez, Southern New Hampshire University, A.S.

Joshua Taylor, American Public University System, B.A.

Joshua Moore, Liberty University, B.S.

Brea DuBose, Arizona State University, B.A.

William J. Wilson, American Public University System, A.A.

Kiera Nelson, Trident University International, A.S.

Tanisha Bryan, Liberty University, M.A.

Zana C. Ouattara, Columbia Southern University, B.S.

Prentist Branch, Grand Canyon University, B.S.

Tasheion S. Christie, Trident University International, MBA

Haruna Mohammed, University of Maryland Global Campus, A.A.

Stacie Cheyenne Wilburn, University of Maryland Global Campus, B.S.

Jamie Mutz, Central Texas College, A.A.

Alex Jordan Worsham, Western Governor’s University, B.S.

Johnny E. Scott, University of Maryland Global Campus, B.S.

Georgina M. Cotto-Vargas, University of Maryland Global Campus, A.A.

Jordy Ovalle, OU, M.A.

Frederick Pierre Woods, University of Louisville, M.A.

Hannah Allen, University of Colorado, B.A.

Yusef K. Pittman, University of Maryland Global Campus, B.S.

Virginia Reynado, Liberty University, M.Ed

Caitlyn Mary Stallard, Niagara University, B.A.

Eric James Garcia, American Public University System, A.A.S.

Stephen Brailo, Arizona State University, B.S.

Tarrence T. Carr, Trident University, A.S.

Wale Madoti, Columbia Southern University, MBA

Marc E. Gustave, University of Maryland Global Campus, B.S.

Ray Ervin I. Mangloña II, Central Texas College, A.S.

Taehoon Jeong, University of Maryland Global Campus, B.S.

Briana Yvonne Pedroza, University of Maryland Global Campus, MSW

Anna Labadie Weeks, Arizona State University, B.S.

Emily Rose Wiseman, University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, M.S.

Jordan D. Zhao, University of Erfurt, M.A.

Cheynare C. Woods, Excelsior College, B.S.

Haja H Tonga, American Public University System, B.S.

Fernando Serrano, American Public University System, B.S.

Josiah Dulak, Western Carolina University, B.S.

Orville Campbell, University of Maryland Global Campus, B.S.

Anthony Dacres, Trident University International, A.S.

Jacquline Yvette Jones, Fayetteville State University, B.S.

Lucy Ann Brown, American Public University System, A.S.

Cynthia E. Casas, University of Washington, Tacoma, B.S.

