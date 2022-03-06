U.S. Africa Command Special Operations Forces train alongside partners in Benin

Oussa, Benin -- Special Operations Command Africa forces concluded a Joint Combined Exercise Training in Oussa, Benin March 16, 2022. The team partnered with members of the Benin 1st Commando Parachute Battalion to hone special operations skills.



Mutual military exchanges such as these signify the strong and enduring partnership between the two nations and shared objective for security cooperation in West Africa. U.S. forces are committed to working alongside their Beninese counterparts as they counter violent extremist threats within their borders.



The JCET program’s primary purpose is to provide special operations units specific training that can only be accomplished in friendly foreign countries. JCETs often enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving joint and allied readiness and interoperability.



These engagements are part of a series of U.S. engagements with the Beninese military that provide opportunities units to work together, learn from each other, build interoperability, and strengthen relationships. Benin participated in previous Flintlock exercises with other allied and African partner nations. Flintlock is the premier special operations exercise in Africa with 30 participating nations.



“Collaborating with our partner nations is essential to enhance relations moving forward and to address the threat of global instability,” said the U.S. Charge d’Affaires Stephanie Arnold. “This pressing threat requires multinational cooperation to deliver impactful results.”



U.S. Africa Command and special operations forces are committed to mutually beneficial engagements with partners.

