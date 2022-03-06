Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Africa Command Special Operations Forces train alongside partners in Benin

    Benin Joint Combined Exchange Training

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn | A Beninese platoon lieutenant uses a sand table diagram to discuss squad assignments...... read more read more

    BENIN

    06.03.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Oussa, Benin -- Special Operations Command Africa forces concluded a Joint Combined Exercise Training in Oussa, Benin March 16, 2022. The team partnered with members of the Benin 1st Commando Parachute Battalion to hone special operations skills.

    Mutual military exchanges such as these signify the strong and enduring partnership between the two nations and shared objective for security cooperation in West Africa. U.S. forces are committed to working alongside their Beninese counterparts as they counter violent extremist threats within their borders.

    The JCET program’s primary purpose is to provide special operations units specific training that can only be accomplished in friendly foreign countries. JCETs often enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving joint and allied readiness and interoperability.

    These engagements are part of a series of U.S. engagements with the Beninese military that provide opportunities units to work together, learn from each other, build interoperability, and strengthen relationships. Benin participated in previous Flintlock exercises with other allied and African partner nations. Flintlock is the premier special operations exercise in Africa with 30 participating nations.

    “Collaborating with our partner nations is essential to enhance relations moving forward and to address the threat of global instability,” said the U.S. Charge d’Affaires Stephanie Arnold. “This pressing threat requires multinational cooperation to deliver impactful results.”

    U.S. Africa Command and special operations forces are committed to mutually beneficial engagements with partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 07:40
    Story ID: 422088
    Location: BJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command Special Operations Forces train alongside partners in Benin, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Benin Joint Combined Exchange Training
    Benin Joint Combined Exchange Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    benin
    jcet
    socaf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT