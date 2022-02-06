US Army Hawaii's annual water quality reports released

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii – Annual Drinking Water Quality Reports for U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii water systems are now available for review. The reports are on the Safe Drinking Water Act Program webpage (individual links are below as well).



The garrison's Directorate of Public Works, or DPW, operates four water systems - Aliamanu, Fort Shafter, Schofield, and Tripler. The Aliamanu report includes both the Aliamanu and Red Hill housing areas. The Schofield report includes Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Army Airfield, and Helemano Military Reservation.



This year, extended information from each water system is also available.



Since 1999, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, has required public water suppliers to provide annual water quality reports to their water users. These reports are designed to educate the public on the origin of drinking water and provide water quality information for the previous year.



In Hawaii, the primary drinking water supply comes from underground aquifers fed by rainfall. Naturally occurring minerals, radioactive material, and other substances resulting from animal or human activity may be dissolved by the rainfall and percolate into the aquifers.



The EPA sets limits on the amount of such contaminants present in drinking water and DPW monitors the drinking water to help ensure that no contaminant level is exceeded.



DPW works hard to provide Army Soldiers, families and employees with the highest water quality possible. DPW encourages residents and workers to look at the report for the installation where they live and/or work.



If you have any questions about the reports or would like to request a hard copy, please contact the DPW Environmental Division at (808) 656-3107 or (808) 656-3104.



Consumer Confidence Reports

Aliamanu Military Reservation (Please note, per the long term monitoring plan, an update to this document is forthcoming and will include additional information from the Navy and the Hawaii State Department of Health.) \\ https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/download_file/1897/0

Fort Shafter \\ https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/download_file/1898/0

Schofield Barracks \\ https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/download_file/1902/0

Tripler Army Medical Center \\ https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/download_file/1903/0





Complete Results (Expanded Results)

Aliamanu Military Reservation \\ https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/download_file/5142/0

Fort Shafter \\ https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/download_file/5141/0

Schofield Barracks \\ https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/download_file/5140/0

Tripler Army Medical Center \\ https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/download_file/5143/0

