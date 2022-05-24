Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022

Photo By Master Sgt. Grady Epperly | Families enjoy a day at the base for the 507th Air Refueling Wing's 50th Anniversary...... read more read more

Photo By Master Sgt. Grady Epperly | Families enjoy a day at the base for the 507th Air Refueling Wing's 50th Anniversary Family Day celebration April 30, 2022, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Grady Epperly) see less | View Image Page