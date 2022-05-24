Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022

    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022

    Photo By Master Sgt. Grady Epperly | Families enjoy a day at the base for the 507th Air Refueling Wing's 50th Anniversary...... read more read more

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Families enjoy a day at the base for the 507th Air Refueling Wing's 50th Anniversary Family Day celebration April 30, 2022, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 16:31
    Story ID: 422067
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022
    Okies celebrate half a century at Family Day 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FamilyDay
    507ARW
    ReserveResilient
    Okies50th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT