1-3rd Attack Battalion returns home

Photo By Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand | A Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment embraces his family at...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand | A Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment embraces his family at Katterbach Kaserne, Germany, May 13, 2022. The Soldiers initially deployed to the Baltic region for a training exercise and remained forward to support Operation Assure, Deter, and Reinforce. 12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Gabrielle Hildebrand) see less | View Image Page

KATTERBACH, Germany - Approximately 20 AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopters from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade landed on Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, May 13. The Soldiers and helicopters from the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment "Viper Battalion," 12 CAB, returned after spending roughly three months in the Baltic region while participating in the multinational exercise, Saber Strike 22.



The Viper personnel and equipment were scheduled to return to Germany upon completion of the exercise activities.



"The Viper Battalion initially deployed to Lithuania and Latvia for the Saber Strike

Exercise," said Col. G. Patrick Schuck, commander, 12 CAB. "However, they

remained in the Baltics after the exercise to demonstrate U.S. Nation resolve

and support to NATO."



Schuck continued describing how the Viper Battalion remained forward deployed to support Operation Assure, Deter and Reinforce.



"I am incredibly proud of every member of the battalion," said Lt. Col. David Roman, commander, 1-3rd AB, 12 CAB. "Without notice, a two-week training deployment as part of Saber Strike 22 became a 90-day mission to assure our NATO Allies, deter further aggression by our adversaries, and reinforce the military capabilities of the Baltic States."



Roman explained that the Soldiers remained engaged and sought opportunities to participate in numerous challenging and realistic training exercises with NATO forces.



“We were increasing our interoperability against the relevant backdrop of the current security picture.” said Command Sgt. Maj Rob Christensen, command sergeant major, 1-3rd AB. “The result is that these men and women demonstrated that they are a ready force capable of achieving our tactical missions, unified with our European Allies,"



1-3rd AB, 12 CAB, provides U.S. Army Europe and Africa a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly deploying forces supporting designated plans to assure Allies and partners, deter aggression, and defeat near-peer adversaries.



12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe that works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retains command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater.