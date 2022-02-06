MCTSSA Civilians visit USS Monsoor in San Diego

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    06.02.2022

    Story by Amy Forsythe 

    Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity

    SAN DIEGO - A group of Marine Corps civilian employees visited USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) docked at Naval Base San Diego. The group was treated to a guided tour by the ship’s Command Master Chief Jacob Shafer on March 14, 2022.

    The tour was arranged by Luke Scheuller, a current employee from Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity. Scheuller is a Navy veteran who previously served with Shafer more than a decade ago. Most of those on the tour are new federal employees and don’t have any previous military service. This field learning experience was a great way for employees to learn about the Navy’s mission and see first-hand how Sailors and Marines operate while at sea.

    The ship honors Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Monsoor, a Navy SEAL who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Ramadi, Iraq, Sept. 29, 2006.

    USS Michael Monsoor was commissioned Jan. 26, 2019, at Naval Air Station North Island, California. The 16,000-ton ship is 610 feet in length, has a beam of 87 feet, and a navigational draft of 27 feet. It can sail at speeds of up to 30-plus knots.

    Zumwalt-class destroyers are the most lethal and sophisticated destroyers ever built. They provide deterrence and forward presence by bridging today’s innovation with future technology.
    To learn more about Michael Monsoor's life and service, click here: https://bit.ly/3x4fOY3
    (Photos by Amy Forsythe, Public Affairs Officer, MCTSSA)

