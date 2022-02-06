Faithful to a proud heritage: 305th AMW conducts Chelveston heritage trip

Courtesy Photo | Mr. Ian White, 305th Bombardment Group Memorial Association – United...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mr. Ian White, 305th Bombardment Group Memorial Association – United Kingdom-European Union vice president, shares the history of a fallen 305th BG member who was laid to rest in the Cambridge American Cemetery with members of the 305th Air Mobility Wing, May 30, 2022. The 305th AMW hosted its first heritage trip in three years to Chelveston to learn about its progenitor, the 305th BG, who was vital to the nation’s success against Nazi Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by David Martin) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE_DIX_LAKEHURST, N.J. – The 305th Air Mobility Wing hosted its first heritage trip in three years to Chelveston, England May 27-31.



Chelveston was home to the 305th Bombardment Group, the progenitor for the wing, and the airfield is where the bombardment group conducted 480 missions and 9,321 sorties during World War II, which was vital to the nation’s success against Nazi Germany.



“The identity of the 305th Air Mobility Wing as an organization comes from its roots as the World War II 305th Bombardment Group and its performance in arduous combat in the skies over Germany and occupied Europe,” said Stu Lockhart, 305th AMW historian.



The heritage trip was a four-day immersion that focused on the legacy of the 305th BG and the connection between the past and present.



It included a visit to the former Chelveston Airfield, the Duxford Imperial War Museum, the Cambridge American Cemetery, a memorial church service, and two different commemorative wreath-laying ceremonies.



“The opportunity to immerse today’s CAN DO Airmen in their roots, connect past and present experiences, walk the old airfield at Chelveston and wander the same village frequented by their forbearers 80 years ago, allows us to better remember and memorialize their sacrifices,” Lockhart added. “These are all priceless touch points in the establishment of unit recognition, respect and pride.”



For some of the 28 Airmen on the trip, these activities helped them understand their role in continuing the wing’s legacy.



“The trip was a dream come true for me,” said Airman 1st Class Alan Reyes, a guidance and control Airman with the 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. “Learning about the 305th’s history and what they went through encourages me to do better and to do more for our wing and group.”



As the youngest member on the trip, Reyes was invited to lay a wreath the Cambridge American Ceremony on behalf of the 305th BG Memorial Association.



“I was very much honored to be able to place our wreath,” said Reyes. “It felt as if it was my generation’s turn to continue on for those who made so many sacrifices.”



The Airmen who went on the trip walked away with a new understanding of what it means to be a CAN DO Airman, and what is meant when it is said “We stand on the shoulders of giants.”



As a wing, we are faithful to a Proud Heritage,



A Tradition of Honor,



And a Legacy of Valor.



CAN DO.