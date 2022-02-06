Barracks Marine Recognized for Providing Life-Saving Aid to Stabbing Victim

Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Donell Bryant | Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Hudspeth, a native of Dickson, Tennessee, and a sergeant of the...... read more read more Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Donell Bryant | Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Hudspeth, a native of Dickson, Tennessee, and a sergeant of the guard with Guard Company, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at a ceremony held at the “Oldest Post of the Corps” on June 2, 2022. Hudspeth was recognized for swiftly organizing a response force, rendering aid, and coordinating a handoff with emergency services for a victim of a violent stabbing on May 18, 2022. Following the award ceremony, Hudspeth was meritoriously promoted to the rank of Cpl. by Col. Robert Sucher, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington. see less | View Image Page

MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, D.C. – Col. Robert Sucher, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington, recognized the lifesaving actions of a Marine during a ceremony held at the “Oldest Post of the Corps” on June 2, 2022.



Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Hudspeth, a native of Dickson, Tennessee, and a sergeant of the guard with Guard Company, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for swiftly organizing a response force, rendering aid, and coordinating a handoff with emergency services for a victim of a violent stabbing. Following the award ceremony, Hudspeth was meritoriously promoted to the rank of Cpl.



“Cpl. Hudspeth’s actions are commendable,” said Sucher. “His ability to maintain situational awareness, react at a moment’s notice, and respond to a crisis is indicative of quality training and representative of proficient Marines around the world.”



Hudspeth was on duty as sergeant of the guard May 18, 2022, when he received a radio transmission from a fellow Marine standing watch at an adjacent post. That evening, watch standers at the Marine Barracks Washington Annex reported an injured pedestrian on the corner of L Street SE and 7th Street.



“After we heard the report, we made our way to the victim and saw the individual covered in blood,” said Hudspeth. “We brought the victim inside our post and identified five lacerations where they had been stabbed. We used our combat lifesaving gear to pack the wounds with gauze and wrap them up with bandages.”



The Marines applied pressure to slow the rate of bleeding until emergency services arrived. According to D.C. first responders, the Marines’ rapid response contributed to saving the victim’s life.



“Community safety and assisting those in need is the entire community’s responsibility,” said John A. Donnelly, Sr., District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief. “This unfortunate incident highlights the value of trained citizens, in this case, the United States Marines, helping someone in need before the arrival of 911 first responders. D.C. Fire and EMS is proud to work with the United States Marines. Our partnership over the years has saved lives and made the community safer.”



“It’s a good feeling knowing we helped save a life,” said Hudspeth. “I was very impressed with my Marines’ performance. We feel that our job is very important and take training seriously and it payed off. They were able to do the right thing under pressure.”



-USMC-