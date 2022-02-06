Reserve Marines Conduct Mission Rehearsal Exercise ahead of ITX 4-22

Photo By Cpl. James Stanfield | A U.S. Marine assigned to India Company, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, aims an...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. James Stanfield | A U.S. Marine assigned to India Company, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, aims an M203 grenade launcher during a Mission Rehearsal Exercise at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 20, 2022. India Company convened with other units from 3/23 at Fort Campbell for a Mission Rehearsal Exercise to prepare for the upcoming Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22 in the summer of 2022. The Marines of India Company and Lima Company conducted live-fire maneuver training on a range designed to simulate the training areas at ITX. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James Stanfield) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, KY - Approximately 700 Marines assigned to 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment conducted a Mission Rehearsal Exercise (MRX) at Fort Campbell, KY, May 17-22, in preparation for Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22 later this summer.

The purpose of the MRX was to demonstrate proficiency in battalion-level tasks and develop habitual relationships with attachments and augments from outside of the battalion. This proficiency was demonstrated by tracking objectives along the battalion's four lines of effort; command and control, maneuver, fires, and logistics.

According to SSgt. Kimball, assistant operations chief, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marines, the regiment has used a building block approach to make it to this point, with ITX being the next step in that plan.

"We've been working up to this, it's what we've been training for, so that we can go and execute ITX and move forward, and continue to improve and prepare for further operations and exercises that may come our way," said Kimball.

Two Infantry companies, a weapons company, and a headquarters and service company (H&S) came together to form a unique battalion structure that will be maintained through ITX.

The H&S company provided logistical support to the entire battalion, which was spread over five training areas. H&S also served as a command and control element to coordinate, oversee, and evaluate all training.

The battalion raised two infantry line companies; Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marines, augmented by Golf Company, 2/23, and India Company, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marines, augmented by Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marines. These two companies provided 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marines with a main effort to complete live-fire maneuver ranges designed to imitate the ranges conducted during ITX.

Weapons Company, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marines, augmented by Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marines, trained to provide the line companies with combat support. A fire support coordination center directed multiple sections of 60mm and 81mm mortars to conduct fire missions, training to provide timely and accurate indirect fire from thousands of meters away. The Combined Anti-Armor Team practiced convoy operations, maneuvering while firing, and missile battle drills.

The Scout Sniper Platoon, a unique section within H&S, trained to deliver long-range precision fires on multiple weapons systems throughout the week. At ITX, these Marines will provide supporting fire to the line companies and serve as a reconnaissance element.

Each element of the MRX was designed to prepare the Marines for actual objectives at ITX. While the line companies conducted their ITX-inspired maneuver ranges, the weapons company Marines rehearsed tactics, techniques, and procedures that will be used in direct support of the mission at ITX.

"Range 400 [at ITX] is what we're building up to," said Sgt. Ricardo Alvarez Jr., an active duty inspector-instructor assigned to Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment. The 60mm and 81mm mortar teams will be in support of a line company, so will CAAT. We'll provide suppression for them and move in and take the objective. That's pretty much the mission for Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marines and 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marines for ITX."

"Even from the start of this last week to the end of MRX, there was significant growth, between unity of effort, our cohesion as a team, and SOP and policy updates and improvements," said Kimball.

The MRX was the last opportunity for 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marines to conduct training of this scale with all sections integrated before ITX. Between the completion of MRX and the beginning of ITX, the Marines will have one drill period to ensure they are packed, prepped, and ready to perform.

"That means getting our communications gear, getting all these guys physically and mentally ready, and getting their knowledge where it needs to be," said Alvarez. "They'll be doing a hike in June, getting their feet to carrying all that weight like they will at ITX and just getting used to the heat."

They've been preparing all year for this," Alvarez emphasized. "They've got one more drill for any final preparations and stuff like that, and I think they're ready."