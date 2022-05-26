USAG Fort Devens Honors Fallen Veterans at Memorial Day Ceremony



By Jaz Levario

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Devens Public Affairs

May 26, 2022



Devens, Massachusetts. – Memorial Day is a time for remembering and honoring our fallen service members. Fort Devens staff and members of the local community took time to gather and recognize the contributions of these heroes during a special Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Devens Post Cemetery on May 26, 2022.



“Memorial Day is a very special day for many, including myself, as we knew someone, or some, who perished while serving, and to honor the rest who fell throughout our history to defend this great Nation. The least we can do is remember their bravery and sacrifice while we enjoy our freedoms,” said Lieutenant Colonel Trent Colestock, garrison commander, Fort Devens.



Walter “Chip” Mann, Chief Warrant Officer, United States Army retired, spoke at the event.



“We are here to remember and honor the nearly 1.5 million men and women that have been killed in conflict since the Revolutionary war,” said Mann.



For many, Memorial Day is another three-day weekend, and while it’s important to celebrate because they sacrificed for our freedom and way of life. It’s equally important to pause, raise a glass, and toast all those we are honoring today, said Mann.



LTC Colestock and Command Sergeant Major Jamie Rogers placed the Memorial wreath at the center flagpole, surrounded by the flags of all the armed services. The ceremony was concluded with a benediction by Chaplain Andrew Tenus and the playing of Taps by Sergeant Zachary Grady.



