Fort Riley Transition Assistance Program partners with Home Builders Institute and Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity

Photo By Jennifer James | Soldiers participating in the Home Builders Institute Career Skills Program through Fort Riley's Transition Assistance Program attend a groundbreaking ceremony in Ogden, Kansas, May 27, 2022. This program partnered with the Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity to construct homes for local families.

Leadership from Fort Riley’s Transition Assistance Program and Career Skills Program Home Builders Institute has partnered with the Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity to construct two new homes in Ogden, Kansas. Representatives from the organizations held a groundbreaking ceremony at the location of the future homes May 27.



“This is an amazing opportunity for our students,” said Marie Gazelle, Fort Riley’s HBI regional career development coordinator. “They do a lot of their hands on training in the classroom but this gives them an opportunity to get out into the field and see what it would be like in an actual career. It also gives them an opportunity to get the volunteerism under their belt as well.”



Soldiers transitioning from their military service participate in the Fort Riley Transition Assistance Program and have the opportunity to work with numerous Career Skills Programs to include HBI. HBI provides soldiers a chance to gain valuable real word experience and skills in the construction industry while they learn to construct, wire, and plumb homes according to local and state codes.



“The program started out as being something that I could do to get myself a leg up on the civilian side,” said Tabetha Love, a current HBI CSP student and transitioning service member. “I started the program not knowing what I was going to do, but now I’m looking into becoming an electrician. Just being part of HBI, learning these skills, and potentially being able to do something like this in my own community is important.”



These projects support the local community and strengthen ties between Fort Riley and the surrounding area. The final result will be two homes designated for lower income families.



“This build represents a continuation of a pilot program that we started last year two blocks away from here,” said Josh Brewer, Executive Director of Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity. “That proved that it was possible to build high performance residential homes at a price point that is affordable. That pilot proved it was possible and this proves that it is going to continue.”



More information about TAP is available at https://home.army.mil/riley/index.php/about/dir-staff/dhr/SFL-TAP and https://www.armytap.army.mil.