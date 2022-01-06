Regional Health Command Europe welcomes new commander

Courtesy Photo | The Kaiserslautern High School Band performed as part of Regional Health Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Kaiserslautern High School Band performed as part of Regional Health Command Europe's change of command ceremony June 1 at Kirchberg Kaserne, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Greg Thompson) see less | View Image Page

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Regional Health Command Europe said goodbye to its commanding general and welcomed a new one during a change of command ceremony June 1 at Kirchberg Kaserne, Germany.



Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray took command of RHCE from Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson, who leaves RHCE for U.S. Army Medical Command Headquarters where he will be the Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel, Logistics, and Information Management.



Murray comes to RHCE from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, where he was the medical center commanding general and deputy market director for the Defense Health Agency’s San Antonio Market.



Thompson was the command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and the Defense Health Agency Region Europe director, and Murray will also assume those roles.



The ceremony’s presiding officer was Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the U.S. Army Surgeon General, and MEDCOM Commanding General, who commended Thompson for his leadership during his time in command.



“Mark, I thank you for your tremendous and unconditional servant leadership to the mission and the people,” said Dingle. “Congratulations on an exceptional command tour, and thank you for your lifetime commitment to leadership, your country and to the profession of arms.”



Dingle welcomed Murray as the new RHCE commander and challenged him to build trained and ready Soldiers and ensure the command is ready, reformed, reorganized, responsive and relevant to the Army’s mission and flexible to today’s kinetic environment.



“As you assume command of this crown jewel, I challenge you to continue to take care of people,” Dingle said. “I know you will give your Soldiers and those you serve the unconditional and dedicated leadership that they deserve and expect.”



In his farewell remarks, Thompson thanked his family for their support and the RHCE Team for their hard work and dedication. He also welcomed Murray to the command.



“Clint - I know you’ll continue to improve upon the outstanding medical support we provide in support of medical readiness and the operational requirements of combatant commanders while continuing to meet the healthcare needs of our service members and their families,” Thompson said.



In his first opportunity to address the command, Murray thanked the RHCE Team for their efforts in putting together the change of command ceremony, and spoke of the importance of the ceremony to the military and the country.



“What this ceremony is really about is the orderly transition of power and leadership which is so important for our democracy,” Murray said. “At the same time, the unit’s colors start and end with the command sergeant major - that senior enlisted advisor, that backbone of the Army, and that is really reflective of why we are here.”



Murray challenged the RHCE Team to continue to build on RHCE’s rich legacy.



“The profession of arms and the profession of medicine are people businesses, and we can’t get that wrong,” Murray said. “Service members trust that we will take care of them and make sure they get on the battlespace safe, and they trust that we will take care of their loved ones. And what they really trust is that on that battlefield, we are there with them. We will run to the sound of danger and to the sound of need, and I think that increases their will to fight.”



RHCE is responsible for all Army medical treatment facilities, dental clinics, veterinary clinics, public health services and for Soldier medical readiness within the European theater of operations.



RHCE offers world-class health care to Department of Defense beneficiaries and their families serving in EUCOM, U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command areas of responsibility.



To learn more about RHCE, visit https://rhce.amedd.army.mil/.