U.S. Africa Command Special Operations Forces train alongside partners in Ghana

Photo By Senior Airman Duncan Bevan | A Ghanaian soldier assigned to the 64th Infantry Regiment holds the shoulder of a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Duncan Bevan | A Ghanaian soldier assigned to the 64th Infantry Regiment holds the shoulder of a fellow soldier while training on air assault techniques during a Joint Combined Exchange Training in Asutsuare, Ghana March 8, 2022. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving joint and allied readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan) see less | View Image Page

Bundase, Ghana -- Special Operations Command Africa forces concluded a Joint Combined Exercise Training in Bundase, Ghana in March. The team partnered with members of the Ghanaian 64th Infantry Regiment to hone special operations skills.



Mutual military exchanges demonstrate the collaborative partnership between the two nations and shared objective to enhance security in West Africa. U.S. forces remain committed to their partnership with Ghana as they defend against incoming threats from violent extremists.



The JCET program’s primary purpose is to provide special operations units specific training that can only be accomplished in friendly foreign countries. JCETs often enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving joint and allied readiness and interoperability.



The U.S. forces’ engagement with Ghana extended beyond traditional military exchanges. In addition to the JCET, the Civil Military Support Element coordinated humanitarian assistance operations for four days in Bole, Ghana. The CMSE’s support provided $30,000 worth of medical supplies, healthcare and antivenin to local Ghanaian clinics and communities.



These engagements are part of a series of U.S. engagements with the Ghanaian military that provide opportunities units to work together, learn from each other, build interoperability, and strengthen relationships. Ghana participated in previous Flintlock exercises with other allied and African partner nations to include the 2022 exercise. Ghana will also be serving as the host nation of next year’s 2023 Flintlock exercise. Flintlock is the premier special operations exercise in Africa with 30 participating nations.



U.S. Africa Command and special operations forces are committed to mutually beneficial engagements with partners.