Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Africa Command Special Operations Forces train alongside partners in Ghana

    Ghana Joint Combined Exchange Training

    Photo By Senior Airman Duncan Bevan | A Ghanaian soldier assigned to the 64th Infantry Regiment holds the shoulder of a...... read more read more

    GHANA

    06.02.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Bundase, Ghana -- Special Operations Command Africa forces concluded a Joint Combined Exercise Training in Bundase, Ghana in March. The team partnered with members of the Ghanaian 64th Infantry Regiment to hone special operations skills.

    Mutual military exchanges demonstrate the collaborative partnership between the two nations and shared objective to enhance security in West Africa. U.S. forces remain committed to their partnership with Ghana as they defend against incoming threats from violent extremists.

    The JCET program’s primary purpose is to provide special operations units specific training that can only be accomplished in friendly foreign countries. JCETs often enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving joint and allied readiness and interoperability.

    The U.S. forces’ engagement with Ghana extended beyond traditional military exchanges. In addition to the JCET, the Civil Military Support Element coordinated humanitarian assistance operations for four days in Bole, Ghana. The CMSE’s support provided $30,000 worth of medical supplies, healthcare and antivenin to local Ghanaian clinics and communities.

    These engagements are part of a series of U.S. engagements with the Ghanaian military that provide opportunities units to work together, learn from each other, build interoperability, and strengthen relationships. Ghana participated in previous Flintlock exercises with other allied and African partner nations to include the 2022 exercise. Ghana will also be serving as the host nation of next year’s 2023 Flintlock exercise. Flintlock is the premier special operations exercise in Africa with 30 participating nations.

    U.S. Africa Command and special operations forces are committed to mutually beneficial engagements with partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 07:48
    Story ID: 422012
    Location: GH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command Special Operations Forces train alongside partners in Ghana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Ghana Joint Combined Exchange Training
    Ghana Joint Combined Exchange Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ghana
    socafrica
    jcet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT