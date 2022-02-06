Installation Excellence: A year-round effort

Ramstein Air Base, Germany –



As spring starts to warm, the time comes again to clean up the Kaiserslautern Military Community facilities and neighborhoods, as part of Installation Excellence Day. But, the KMC can continue this effort year-round.



Annually, the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron coordinates a spring cleanup project April 21st. KMC personnel are requested to clean the interiors and exteriors of base facilities and housing areas.



"This is a base-wide event that includes all our tenant units so we can ensure we are taking care of where we work and live," said Lt. Col. Jonathan Herman, 786 Civil Engineering Squadron commander.



The clean-up focuses on both the interior and exterior of buildings and facilities. To keep up with it year-round, CE recommends cleaning floors and carpets, entryways and stairwells, and around windows for the interior.



For the exterior of buildings, members are responsible for their building fascia, common areas, and parking lots. The outdoor KMC members can pick up litter, pull weeds, rake leaves, trim shrubbery, and remove fallen storm debris.



To assist Airmen cleaning on Installation Excellence Day and year-round, their work center facility managers can visit the U-Fix-It store to check out hand tools, power tools, rakes, shovels, brooms, and other equipment to help tidy up their buildings.



“The Civil Engineer Squadron is standing ready to help out any way we can,” said Lt. Col. Herman.



The effort to clean up across the installation does not go unnoticed and keeps KMC Airmen prepared for the next Installation Excellence Day, which includes a reward for the top three work centers and facilities that are judged to be most tidy. Rewards range from gift cards to coveted parking spots.



“Please help your facility managers make the most of the opportunity to keep our base clean,” said Lt. Col. Micah Neece, 86th Comptroller Squadron commander.



Installation Excellence supports the 86th Airlift Wing’s leadership line of effort of “Facilitate Installation Excellence,” which seeks to encourage base personnel to have a sense of ownership and pride in the appearance of the base facilities and common areas. All Airmen who chip in, help to fulfill the Installation Excellence Day slogan of “clean where you live, and clean where you work.”

