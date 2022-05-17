VP-46 Change of Command

NSA Bahrain --

The ‘Grey Knights’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 welcomed a new Skipper during their change of command ceremony in Keflavik, Iceland followed by a flight in a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, May 17.

Cmdr. Frank P. Verducci III relieved Cmdr. Joseph W. Snyder as the 87th commanding officer of VP-46 in the ceremony, presided over by Capt. Timothy Thompson, Commodore,Task Force 67.



During his farewell speech, Snyder praised the efforts of VP-46 and expressed his gratitude to the team.

“I want to say what a privilege is has been to serve as your 86th commanding officer. A command tour in VP-46 is a reward of a lifetime because of our legacy. Our legacy is known across this great community, and knowing that we serve a purpose greater than ourselves, it makes this squadron extraordinary. We serve alongside each other like a family and viewing the command through that lens has enabled us all to build the comradery that we need to help the lineage grow.”





VP-46, homeported in Oak Harbor, Washington, has the distinction of being the oldest American maritime patrol squadron and the second oldest squadron in the entire United States Navy. VP-46 is currently deployed to the U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleet Areas of Responsibility.



The Grey Knights’ successes under Snyder included the squadron’s first deployment upon its transition from the P-3C Orion to the P-8A Poseidon, two successful search and rescue missions during Homeland Defense Operations from Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, and the Battle ‘E’ award from Commander Naval Air Forces, all while preparing VP-46 for deployment during an expedited 11-month home cycle.



After accepting command of VP-46, Verducci reflected on his term so far.



“Over the last year, I have watched the Grey Knights of VP-46 excel in a fast changing and dynamic environment. The Grey Knights have performed remarkably with every challenge we have faced. We will continue to be a high functioning squadron focused on ASW excellence and building relationships that help our team succeed on and off station.”

