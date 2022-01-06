NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $98 Million to Veteran-Owned Businesses

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded a combined $98,000,000 to five Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses for work at various United States Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and miscellaneous Federal and other facilities within the NAVAC Hawaii area of operations, June 1.



The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to labor, supervision, tools, materials, and equipment necessary to perform new construction, repair, alteration and related demolition of existing infrastructure.



Each awardee AN41-AAK JV LLC, Visalia, California; DSQ-API JV, LLP, Waialua, Hawaii; Hawk-Niking, LLC, Wahiawa, Hawaii; Tokunaga-Elite JV, LLC, Pearl City, Hawaii; Warfeather-GM JV LLC, Coweta, Oklahoma, are awarded a combined $98,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award design-build/design-bid-build construction contract.



This contract was competitively procured via sam.gov website with nine offers received and is expected to be completed in the state of Hawaii by May 2027.



