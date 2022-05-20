1st Cavalry Division hosts Volunteer of the Year Ceremony

Story by Pvt. David Dumas, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

FORT HOOD, Texas - Four members of the 1st Cavalry Division were honored for the personal time they spent volunteering around the division at Fort Hood, Texas, May 20, 2022. The ceremony took place to recognize the volunteers and award them trophies for their hard work.

Maj. Timothy Peters, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, volunteered over 500 hours to the local Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity that provided food to local food banks. He also works with Black Men of America, aiding youth in the community with tutoring and coordinating with guest speakers. He also spent countless hours as a mentor at the local high school and at Baylor University.

Mrs. Rebecca Deloach, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, serving as the 3-227th Assault Helicopter Battalion Senior Soldier and Family Readiness Groups Advisor, she led the battalion during a United States European Command deployment, ensuring that both soldiers and their families were ready for the upcoming mission, while also establishing a ‘Meals on Wheels’ team as a part of the Battalion Care Team to assist families who were going through major life events. Mrs. Deloach has dedicated 137 hours to the Fort Hood spouses club where she serves as a Committee Member. As well as spearheading many events across Fort Hood including ‘Wild West Night’ and ‘Flamingo Flocking’.

Mrs. Connie Martin, 2D Armored Brigade Combat Team, is the Battalion Family Readiness Senior Advisor and had planned and executed the Battalion’s Masquerade Ball, two “Trunk or Treats”, provided over 30 gift baskets to families who gave birth to newborns, provided over 100 gift baskets to over 300 redeploying troopers from EUCOM, and collected over 3,000 canned goods to feed families across the battalion. Mrs. Martin has also donated over $1,000 to the battalion's Cup and Flower fund to help troopers and their families experiencing hardships.

Mrs. Nicole Halladay, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, volunteered over 300 hours of her time this past year leading the 215th BSB meetings, coordinated numerous events such as Easter Party, Family Spur Ride, Halloween Haunted House, Back to School Bash, Thanksgiving Feast, and Outback Cook Off, raising over $350 for the companies.

These volunteers were all given the “Heart” Trophies and a certificate of appreciation signed by Lt. Gen. Robert P. White, Fort Hood commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Burgoyne, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood command sergeant major.

