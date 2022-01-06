52 Years of Service

“Take care and recognize each other, be professional, do the right thing, follow values and know that you make a difference.”



These are the legacy and inspirational words that Barry Cardwell leaves as he retires from over 52 years of federal service to the Department of Defense.



Cardwell, the Deputy Chief, Strategy, Policy and Doctrine Division, Strategy, Policy and Plans Directorate, North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command retired on May 31 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, after serving briefly as a contractor then as a Department of Defense civilian for 21 years. This is after he retired as a Colonel, United States Army in 2001 after 31 years of service.



Cardwell is a living legacy of USNORTHCOM, being chosen as one of six prior service personnel to originally design and build the concept of USNORTHCOM in the early 2000s.



“In January 2002, the President directed the Secretary of Defense to develop a new command with the main focus being defense of the homeland,” said Cardwell. “I got a phone call and was asked if I wanted to be a part of this new ‘thing’, and from there it was history.”



After considering multiple ideas for a location, the team put forth the concept of USNORTHCOM being partnered and collocated with NORAD at Peterson. It was clear to them that there should be a connection with an organization responsible for the air domain. After collaboration with, and concurrence from Department of Defense leadership, ultimately the determination to collocate the commands was approved. USNORTHCOM reached initial operational capability on Oct. 1, 2002 and established full operational capability on Sept. 11, 2003.



“We met full operational capability on September 11 to coincide with the attacks in 2001 that ultimately established USNORTHCOM,” said Cardwell. “9/11 showed us that oceans and distance no longer kept us safe, so USNORTHCOM was developed to fit that need.”



Cardwell honorably served his country for 52 years, but he did not make the journey alone. In 1969, he met a young woman named Tamara while working a summer job during ROTC at Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, a pizzeria and bar, in El Paso, Texas while singing his best version of country-western music.



“We had live music when I was bartending. When the band would take a break, a friend and I would get up on the mic and sing. I’m not sure how good we were, but the crowd enjoyed it,” said Cardwell. “One day, this beautiful blonde woman came in and sat as we sang. We were still singing when she got up to leave, so I hollered at the bus boy to get her phone number and called her that day.”



Cardwell’s leap of faith paid off as he and Tamara married the next year, and for the next 52 years, she would travel with Cardwell around the globe. “Let there be no doubt … with countless deployments, many with little to no notice, away from Tamara and our two children, their service and sacrifices are never forgotten,” said Cardwell.



As Cardwell traveled to multiple assignments, he always had a passion for molding, mentoring and taking care of his people. It was instilled in him early in his career as a junior officer.



“My first platoon sergeant, when I was a young lieutenant, gave me the most important advice. He told me, ‘Lieutenant, I’m going to teach you a lot, but if you don’t remember anything, remember this…a soldier may not always believe what you say, but he will never doubt what you do,’” said Cardwell. “Those words had an effect on my whole life ... as an officer, as a husband and as a parent.”



Even after retiring from active service, Cardwell continued to mold and mentor as a federal civilian.



“He is a great mentor and teacher,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Edward Garland, Chief, Strategy, Policy and Doctrine Division, Strategy, Policy and Plans Directorate, North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command. “He is an encyclopedia of knowledge for NORAD and USNORTHCOM, and he has, in one way or another, mentored every J5 director that has come into the building.”



As Cardwell retires, the N&NC/J5 Directorate will miss his knowledge and expertise and have a larger-than-life set of shoes to fill.



“He is the stable force in the division,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Ret) Robert Boggs, Deputy Branch Chief, Homeland Defense Strategy and Policy Branch. “I’ve worked with him for over 20 years, and, even though I think he will go crazy upon retirement, we are very thankful of all of his service to the commands’ and Nation. We are better because of Col. Cardwell.”



Cardwell decided in late 2021 to retire, but had to break the news to Tamara. Being an enthusiast of red wine, he had a plan.



“For Christmas, I put a bottle of wine under the tree with two words written on it,” said Cardwell. “The bottle read, Spring 2022. When Tamara asked what that meant, I told her I am retiring. She said she would believe it when she sees it.”



For Tamara, and everyone else, retirement was a farfetched idea as Cardwell loved to serve and be of service.



“For many years, I believed in my heart that what we are doing is important and it matters,” said Cardwell. “I would do anything to help shape the leaders of tomorrow and I kept serving because it was worth it.”



As Cardwell retires, he has inspired generations of leaders and mentors across all branches of service. When asked what he would like to say as lasting mentorship, Cardwell said, “We have come a long way, but we have a long way to go. It won’t be easy, but it is worth every inch. Remember that what you do matters. People accomplish the mission. Take care of them, mentor them and show them that what they do is important. They really make a difference.”



From the words of Cardwell’s first platoon sergeant, “They will never doubt what you do.” Cardwell’s actions and inspiration will continue to have a positive impact on the commands’ people and missions and his legacy will always be that he made an important contribution to defending the homeland.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022 18:29 Story ID: 421977 Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE, CO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52 Years of Service, by MSgt Benjamin Wiseman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.