PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland – The Patuxent River Naval Air Station Commissary is pleased to announce the store will be open seven days a week starting June 6, 2022.

The new Monday opening is part of a Defense Commissary Agency pilot program and will offer limited services, such as:

· Self-checkout registers only

· Debit/credit card and cash payment only

· Fresh meat will be available, but no meat cutters will be onsite for special orders

· Deli/bakery will not be open; Pre-made sandwiches, salads (ie. grab and go) will be available

The commissary is providing this pilot to determine how well seven-day shopping will be received by the Patuxent River Naval Air Station community.

“We are piloting an extra day of shopping to see if this helps improve the shopping experience for the Patuxent River Naval Air Station community,” said Minerva Vargas, Patuxent River Naval Air Station Commissary store director. “The commissary benefit is a significant boost to military quality of life, and we are exploring various ways like seven-day shopping to help our customers maximize it.”

DeCA’s new program is part of ongoing improvements and convenience the agency is piloting to better serve its customers and improve their benefit. Visit the Patuxent River Naval Air Station store page at www.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations/patuxent-river-nas or commissaries.com for store hours and more information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022 16:35 Story ID: 421974 Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pax River Commissary to Open Seven Days a Week in Pilot Program, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.