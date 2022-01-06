Welcome to the June issue of the Paraglide – Fort Bragg’s premier source for information

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – This is my last note in the Paraglide. Thank you all for allowing me the opportunity to be your garrison commander. We have completed many things that previous leaders started, started a few ourselves, and set conditions for the next team. I look forward to hearing great things about the nation’s premier power projection platform – Fort Bragg.



June is recognized as National Safety Month and is a perfect time to remind our Soldiers and Families to make safety a priority.



April through September have the highest rates for off-duty mishaps, with July being the most dangerous. This is in part due to summer and holiday leave, permanent changes of station moves, and more time spent in off-duty travel.



Sleep is so important. It is imperative that Soldiers and Families are well rested prior to traveling and that each member wears his or her seatbelt. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the 23,824 passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2020, 51% were not wearing seat belts. Wearing a seatbelt is one of the safest choices drivers and passengers can make.



Wear PT belts when it’s dark. I have received several comments from Fort Bragg drivers who recall near-misses of Soldiers during PT hours. The new PT uniforms do not possess reflective panels - this makes our Soldiers less visible during the morning hours. Please remember that installation power allows junior commanders the ability to determine the uniform of their formations. And, when it’s dark, wear the reflective belts.



We must remember to commit to improving the safety within our ranks. Leadership plays a key role in promoting and maintaining a culture of safety. As leaders we must evaluate our tasks and workplaces and address identified hazards, empower all Army personnel to address unsafe behaviors, and reward close call and near miss reporting.



When we put safety at the forefront of the way we conduct business we demonstrate our commitment to the Army’s People First Strategy. Our Soldiers and their Families are our most important resource. It is our duty as leaders to put safety first because that puts our Soldiers, their lives and their well-being first.



Safety helps us to maintain our 24/7 global readiness and the service of the people who make that capability possible.



This year the Army celebrates 247 years of “Defending America 24/7.” As the premier power project platform we know full well what it means to operate 24/7.



Fort Bragg is home to the rapid response force and it has been an honor to serve as the Fort Bragg Garrison Commander these past two years. I have enjoyed every bit of doing whatever I can to improve the quality of life for our Soldiers, their Families, our Veterans, our Retirees and our Civilians.



I will miss the community that I have built here, and the amazing garrison team that supports our Soldiers and Families. They are truly a cut above and have a deep appreciation and respect for our Soldiers.



While I am sad to go, I am relieved to know that I am leaving the garrison in the capable hands of Col. John Wilcox. Our change of command will be on 24 June 2022 on the Main Post Parade Field.



This is Our Home: Pitch In. Own It. Be Proud.

