Alabama Air National Guard Refuels Romanian Air Force

Photo By Pfc. Alleyson Singley | Romanian F-16 prepares to be midair refueled by a KC-135 from the Alabama Air National Guard 117th Air Refueling Wing, Bucharest, Romania. May 17, 2022. This exercise was a part of a joint training mission, through the State Partnership Program between the Alabama National Guard and Romania. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alleyson Singley)

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA – Airmen from the Alabama National Guard’s 117th Air Refueling Wing and 187th Fighter Wing conducted capability exercises in the Black Sea region with the Romanian Air Force as part of the State Partnership Program, May 13- 21, 2022.



The State Partnership Program links a state’s National Guard with the partner country’s military forces to foster relationships and interoperability. Romania and Alabama have been partners for 29 years.



“This is the first time we are able to bring KC-135 aircrafts to Romania through the State Partnership Program,” said Alabama Air National Guard bilateral affairs officer Lt. Col. Brian Baltz. “We are building those relationships between our aviators and maintainers that we will be able to continue to shape with our Romanian counterparts for years to come.



The KC-135 crews from the 117th Air Refueling Wing and F-16 pilots from Romania’s 53rd Warhawk Squadron were able to, for the first time, conduct mid-air refueling exercises in both daytime and nighttime.



“During the exercises, I was able to coach the Romanian pilots,” said Tech Sgt. Michael Robinson, a boom operator with the 117th Air Refueling Wing, “using my lights and verbal commands to bring the pilots to a point they were comfortable to make contact and receive fuel.”



The 187th Fighter Wing, meanwhile, was able to work directly alongside the Romanian Air Force’s F-16 mechanics to provide knowledge and assistance with maintenance for the fighter jets.



“The Romanian Air Force has very experienced mechanics,'' said Master Sgt. William Rhodes, the 187th Fighter Wing Maintenance Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader. “Though we have had F-16 aircrafts for longer, we can all continue to learn something from each other.”



The success of this mission was able to provide both the Alabama National Guard and Romanian Air Force with vital bilateral training working with foreign militaries through the State Partnership Program.



“We have a nearly 30-year relationship with Romania, but new opportunities like this help it continue to grow,” said Baltz. “Anything is achievable with the right partner.”