Photo Essay: Contractors take soil samples with boring machine at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors use a boring machine to take soil samples May 19, 2022, for future...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors use a boring machine to take soil samples May 19, 2022, for future construction projects at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was completed near McCoy's Community Center on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy. Work like this is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Contractors use a boring machine to take soil samples May 19, 2022, for future construction projects at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The work was completed near McCoy's Community Center on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy.



Work like this is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



