Pelicans named most outstanding in AMC

The 14th Airlift Squadron was awarded Air Mobility Command’s 2021 General Joseph Smith Trophy recently at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.



The General Joseph Smith Trophy is a prestigious award presented to the most outstanding airlift squadron in Air Mobility Command.



“This is an enormous honor, and a direct reflection of every Pelican's service and sacrifice,” said Lt. Col. Michael Wells, 14th AS commander. “We are blessed with an amazing team that’s filled with even better people.”



The 14th AS mission is to "Make it Matter--ensuring delivery of Combat Airlift Worldwide," which the Pelicans accomplish with the utmost professionalism. The hard work and dedication put into their motto and mission every day is what earned them this distinguished title.



Showcasing their capabilities, the Pelicans were AMC’s most tasked airlift wing in 2021. From safely transporting some of the Department of Defense’s highest leaders, to completing the U.S. President’s critical objectives for the 2021 Kabul joint force extraction 24 hours ahead of schedule, the 14th AS has successfully demonstrated superior airpower.



The Pelicans were also recognized for embracing the culture of safety and readiness while executing their countless missions.



The 14th AS set the AMC standard for Agile Combat Employment by developing the first virtual mission management process during Phoenix Sword. Their innovation and quick problem solving skills were equally vital to ensuring there were no cargo mishaps or injuries throughout the year.



The extra mile put in by the Airmen proud to be called Pelicans is suitably recognized by Joint Base Charleston, AMC and the Air Force.



“These outstanding Airmen have been critical participants and leaders in the success of the 437th Airlift Wing and the Air Force mission as a whole,” said Col. Robert Lankford, 437th AW commander. “Throughout the challenging and dynamic times of a global pandemic, they have maintained the highest levels of professionalism, morale, and excellence.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022 15:49 Story ID: 421964 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pelicans named most outstanding in AMC, by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.