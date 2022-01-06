Building a force of multi-capable Airmen

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. –



As the 325th Fighter Wing continues to evolve into the Department of Defense’s first “Installation of the Future” and prepares to integrate into Air Combat Command’s Air Force Force Generation model operations, the need for manpower across the installation continues to increase.



Training for the Wing Augmentation Program resumed for the first time since 2018 this year, so far producing 43 multi-capable Airmen from across the base who are now prepped and ready to post alongside 325th Security Forces Squadron defenders in support of the Installation Integrated Defense Plan.



“Because of the rebuild and the growing installation, there are more posts that have to be manned,” explained Tech. Sgt. Joshua Goudy, 325th SFS noncommissioned officer in charge of training. “[The Wing Augmentation Program] allows us to incorporate an appropriate work/rest cycle for our defenders while simultaneously training a force of multi-capable Airmen.”



Tyndall’s augmentation program is a five-day course where students are given foundational training, qualifying them to protect the base and its assets. The course includes security forces mission essential tests, use of force, combative and baton training, and M18 pistol and M4 carbine qualifications.



“The use of force training was probably the most important to me,” said Staff Sgt. Blaine Redman, 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Training Squadron power production contingency instructor. “It shows you just how stressful it is to be a defender. You always want to be able to go home at night, but sometimes you’re dealing with the worst in people and being able to decide what use of force to use for every situation can be difficult.”



The program provides Airmen from across the installation an opportunity to step into the boots of another Airman and gain an understanding and appreciation for the roles that defenders play across the Air Force.



“I’d recommend Airmen to volunteer for the program if they want to get out and see something different,” said Airman Nicholas Phillips, 325th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment apprentice.



The 325th SFS has hosted four courses this year and plans to continue with one course every quarter with a goal of at least 45 trained augmentees across the installation.



“Integrated defense is a team sport and we need everyone to work together,” said Maj. Jordan Criss, 325th SFS commander. “The first step in the fight is understanding how to shoot, move and communicate as a collective ground fighting force in order to protect our aircraft at their most vulnerable point, before and after they [go airborne] .”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022 15:34 Story ID: 421963 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building a force of multi-capable Airmen, by A1C Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.