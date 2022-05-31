Muleskinners welcome new commander

FORT DRUM, N.Y – Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, bid farewell to Col. Erin C. Miller and welcomed Col. Fenicia L. Jackson during the brigade’s change of command ceremony on May 31, 2022, at Memorial Park.



Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., commanding general for the 10th Mountain Division (LI), was the reviewing officer for the ceremony.



“Many of us know that sustainment drives our tempo and our division goes only as long as our sustainment will take us,” said Beagle. “As a division, we are the most deployed division in our Army, but our sustainment brigade is the most deployed brigade in our division. Soldiers from our sustainment brigade are deployed around the globe on a daily basis, but this is normal business within this brigade.”



During her time in command, Miller deployed to Afghanistan with the brigade’s headquarters element, oversaw the brigade’s reorganization, and supported multiple exercises and combat training center rotations.



“Today is a special day,” said the Buffalo, New York native. “It is a bitter-sweet one for me as I leave and say farewell to this brigade who work day in and day out to support the mission and units here on Fort Drum and units around the globe.”



Miller, who took command of the brigade in June of 2020, will assume the role of chief of staff for the 10th Mountain Division.



“Erin’s talents are unique, her drive is unquestionable, and her determination is unprecedented. Anyone who runs ultra-marathons has those qualities,” said Beagle. “The division chief of staff requires a leader who can coach, teach and demonstrate excellence but also be a cheerleader and someone who can shape and mold the entire division.”



As Miller goes on to serve as part of the division team, Jackson said she is excited and ready to take the responsibility of commanding the brigade.



“I appreciate your trust and confidence in me to command the 10th Sustainment Brigade. It is an honor and privilege to lead, coach, and train the mountain soldiers of the muleskinner brigade,” said the Hartsville, South Carolina native. “ I look forward to what we will be able to accomplish together as a team and always remember if we stay ready, we will never have to get ready, and that is the muleskinner way.”

