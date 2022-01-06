Task Force Leader training validation

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Matthew Cipparone, a fire team leader with Task Force Leader, shouts out commands...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Matthew Cipparone, a fire team leader with Task Force Leader, shouts out commands during a team live-fire demonstration conducted as part of a training validation held by the Department of Military Instruction May 17 at Range 17. (Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Sinthia Rosario/101st Airborne Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Story by Sgt. 1st Class Sinthia Rosario

101st Airborne Division Public Affairs



In preparation for its upcoming mission to support the U.S. Military Academy with Cadet Summer Training 2022, Task Force Leader participated in a training validation provided by the Department of Military Instruction from May 16-19.



“The purpose of the validation is for me to bring together the USMA staff and my team,ˮ said Col. Alan Boyer, DMI director. “We are going to oversee all the holistic summer events with the task force, which are the primary trainers, and to ensure that we work together to make sure that we validate every single training event the cadet would do, so that we can conduct it safely and appropriate Army standard.



“The validation entails me to go to every single training event at ranges, at a training area, etc., looking at the concept of operations, how theyʼre set up administratively, how theyʼre going to execute to train at hand, what are the risk mitigation measures, and then how are we developing cadets both before and during the training events,ˮ Boyer added.



As part of the validation, TF Leader provided a walkthrough demonstration to Boyer on a variety of training lanes such as call for fire, water confidence course, team live fire, basic rifle marksmanship and other critical training events the cadets will participate in during CST.



During the validation, Sgt. Matthew Cipparone, a fire team leader for TF Leader, was tasked with conducting a demonstration on team live fire. He spoke on the importance of validation and what it means to him personally to be able to share his experiences with the cadets.



“The validation gives us a chance to determine what the standard will be for CST and iron out any deficiencies prior to presenting it to the cadets,ˮ Cipparone said. “Itʼs a great opportunity to be able to share the lessons Iʼve learned from my leaders and experiences and pass them down to the cadets here before they eventually become leaders themselves. At some point, they will be someoneʼs platoon leader or commander, and they will have already had the opportunity to learn from NCOs and see what right looks like before they enter the force.ˮ



Ensuring the TF Leader Soldiers are providing training to standard and sharing the knowledge of their field expertise is key to the success of the CST training.



“I think itʼs important to have officers and NCOs who have gone through the gauntlet, pass on these lessons, and pass on what it looks like to train to standard not to time, and train to what doctrine holds you to, not to what hip pockets training holds you to, that way we show the cadets what right looks like,ˮ said 1st Lt. Kyle Wilson, the range officer-in-charge for team live fire lane for TF Leader. “Through this validation, we will ensure the training we provide for the cadets during CST meets DMIʼs requirement and the 101st Airborne Division standards.ˮ



Boyer praised how well prepared and motivated TF Leader was during the training validation.



“They did great, as what I would expect of the Rakkasans,ˮ Boyer said. “They came out and they have the range set up exactly how they would have it when the cadets arrive to start training next week. They had a fire team who rehearsed, they went through and showed me what it would look like, and how they would control, what would be the fire team of cadets, and how they will execute the lane.



“(It was) very well done, they looked very professional and Iʼm excited for when the cadets come through the lanes,ˮ he concluded.