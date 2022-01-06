Snakes on a post — Be cautious, be aware

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (May 30, 2022) —When adventuring around Fort Sill, be it for training or recreation, steer clear of the dangerous wildlife.



With temperatures going up, the risk of being bitten by a venomous snake is going up too, says Mark Conklin, supervisor of Fort Sill Fish and Wildlife Services.



“When you're talking snakes, it is something that we deal with every year,” said Conklin. “Whether you're training out here, or you're recreating out here snakes are something to take into account.”



There are a variety of different venomous snake species indigenous to Fort Sill. Some of the more common ones include the western diamondback rattlesnake; western massasauga rattlesnake; pigmy rattler, prairie rattler, cotton mouth, and copperhead, said Conklin.



Cottonmouths, copperheads, massasaugas, and pigmy rattlesnakes are usually found in moist environments. Western diamondback rattlesnakes are most common in southern and western Oklahoma. Rocky outcrops providing shelter, basking in the sun, and possible hibernation sites are a favorite habitat for copperheads and rattlesnakes. Where rocky outcrops are scarce, many different species of snakes often share dens for hibernating.



There are four features can be used to identify poisonous snakes, said Conklin. The presence of rattles on the tail is a positive identifier of a poisonous snake. However, the lack of a rattle does not exclude the possibility that a snake is poisonous. Head shape can help to identify poisonous snakes. Poisonous snakes tend to have diamond or triangular-shaped heads while harmless snakes have narrow heads.



Eyes can be another indicator, said Conklin. Vertical eye pupils — cat’s eyes — are a strong sign that a snake might be poisonous. A few harmless snakes have vertical eye pupils and may be mistaken as venomous on that basis. Vertical eye pupils are often hard to see in dim light or shade and “you probably don’t want to get close enough to see what kind of eyes they have anyway.”



However, the best identifying character is the facial pit. This is a depression on the side of the face just below a line between the eyes and the nostrils, said Conklin. If you know what to look for, this pit can be seen from a safe distance. Looking for a combination of these characters will usually help you identify a snake properly.



Conklin said taking precautions can help you avoid snakes and their dangerous bites.



“Take proper precautions when traveling in ‘snake country,’” said Conklin. “Avoid placing your hands or feet blindly. Proper clothing can further reduce the risk of snakebite. Leather high-topped boots are sufficient to stop the fangs of most poisonous snakes. Heavy canvas pants and protective leggings can provide added protection in high-risk areas. Finally, do not wander outside at night without a light or protective covering for legs and feet.”



One last precaution, said Conklin, is learning to identify the poisonous snakes in your area. A surprising number of people are bitten each year because they picked up a snake, they thought was not poisonous. “When in doubt, do not take a chance — Do not pick up any snake you cannot identify.”



While Fort Sill hasn’t had any recent snake bites, Conklin recommends calling 911 immediately if you are bitten by a snake, try to remain calm. He said running and panicking could cause the venom to spread faster through your body.



“The best cure for a snakebite is to avoid being bitten,” said Conklin. “Many bites occur as a result of someone bothering the snake or putting their hands under objects without looking first or they pick up a snake without knowing what kind it is.”



“Like any wildlife, if you don’t know what it is, don’t mess with it,” said Conklin. “In most cases snakes will not harm you unless messed with.”

