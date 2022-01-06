Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Translation: Change of office - Hessen has a new Minister President



Website announcment from Hessen.de from 31 Mai 2022

Courtesy Translation: Roland Schedel, Public Affairs Specialist



Hessen has a new Minister President. Boris Rhein was elected today by the members of the Hessen State Parliament and has sworn in his new cabinet.



“It is an honor for me to be able to serve this federal state - our state of Hessen - and, of course, for the welfare of its citizens. I will do my utmost and make every effort to live up to this trust,” said Minister President Boris Rhein.





Boris Rhein

Minister President



Date of birth:

January 2, 1972 in Frankfurt am Main



Religion:

Roman Catholic



Marital status:

Married, two children



Since May 31, 2022:

Hessen Minister President



2019 to 2022:

President of the State Parliament of Hessen (Landtag Hessen)



2014 to 2019:

Hessen Minister for Science and the Arts



Since 2014:

Member of the Hessen State Parliament for constituency 39 (Frankfurt am Main VI)



2010 until 2014:

Hessen Minister of the Interior and Sports



2009 until 2010:

State Secretary in the Hessen Ministry of the Interior and Sports



2008 to 2012:

District Chairman of the CDU political party in Frankfurt am Main



2007 to 2000:

Head of the Department of Law, Economics and Personnel, City of Frankfurt am Main



2006 to 2007:

Head of the Department for Law, Security, Fire Protection and Personnel, the City of Frankfurt am Main



2006 until 2009:

City councilor, Frankfurt am Main



2000 until 2006:

Worked as a lawyer in Frankfurt am Main



2000:

Second state law examination, attorney license



1999 until 2006:

Member of the Hessen State Parliament for constituency 36 (Frankfurt am Main III)



1997 until 1998:

Civilian service as a caregiver for people with disabilities



1997:

First state examination in law



1996 to 2002:

District chairman of the “Junge Union” Frankfurt am Main



Since 1993:

Member of the CDU political party Frankfurt



1991 to 1997:

Studied law at the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University in Frankfurt



1991:

Abitur at the humanistic Lessing-Gymnasium in Frankfurt am Main



1990 until 2007:

Member of the “Junge Union”



