Behavioral Health offers tools, resources to soldiers

HOHENFELS, Germany — On May 19, U.S. Army Health Clinic Hohenfels hosted an open house to discuss implemented policies and procedures aimed at removing the stigma associated with service members seeking and receiving mental health services. Lt. Col. Marlene Arias-Reynoso, behavioral health director of U.S. Army Health Clinic Hohenfels, led discussions with leaders from 1st Battalion 4th Infantry Regiment, Department of Emergency Services, and the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels.



The main goal of the open house was to increase communication and collaboration between the behavioral health team and the different units. The command teams used this opportunity to meet the behavioral health staff face-to-face, and learn about the variety of resources they provide for the community.



Leadership plays a major role when it comes to Soldiers and their families’ behavioral health needs, according to Arias-Reynoso. It is important that leadership has the tools to recognize red flags early enough to help the Soldiers receive the support they need and prevent negative outcomes.



“As a behavioral health provider, I see Soldiers get separated from the military for misconduct because they got into trouble due to an alcohol related incidents or domestic violence,” said Arias-Reynoso. “The majority of these incidents can be prevented, if we take action early on.”



What is the Behavioral Health service?



Behavioral Health service is a program available for Soldiers. The goal is to assist Soldiers in improving their overall physical and mental health. The service offers help when stress or worry about your Soldiers’ physical health, or other life problems, interfere with their daily life.



What problems can the Behavioral Health help with?



Behavioral Health can help Soldiers develop plans for stress management or other lifestyle changes. It can also help Soldiers with emotional or behavioral problems related to interpersonal problems, grief, depression, anxiety, or anger.



Behavioral Health can also help Soldiers reduce, or better cope, with symptoms of various medical conditions such as migraine and tension headaches, fibromyalgia, diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension, irritable bowel syndrome and many others.



How is Behavioral Health different from the Health Clinic’s Health team?



Behavioral Health simply adds another option for Soldiers’ complete health care. Behavioral Health provides consultation and brief intervention — not traditional psychotherapy. If requested, or if Behavioral Health professionals think the Soldier would benefit from it, they will be referred to specialty mental health services.



The stressors of military life can strongly influence the psychological well-being of Soldiers and their families. Behavioral health conditions, particularly when unrecognized and untreated, can lead to medical non-readiness, early discharge from the Army, suicidal behavior, and many other outcomes.



To be successful in the Army, Soldiers have to be resilient and psychologically strong. That’s where the Hohenfels Behavioral Health providers help by providing resources and tools to Soldiers and their families to navigate stress and strengthen their resilience so they can perform at their best.



Seeking help is a sign of strength, not a weakness!



Editor’s Note: USAG Bavaria Soldiers can make appointments with Behavior Health using these phone numbers:

Hohenfels: DSN 590-3300 or CIV 06371-9464-3300 or https://mhs-europe.tricare.mil/Clinics/Hohenfels-Army-Health-Clinic/Behavioral-Health

Rose Barracks: DSN 590-2300 or CIV 06371-9464-2300 or https://mhs-europe.tricare.mil/Clinics/Vilseck-Army-Health-Clinic/Behavioral-Health

Tower Barracks: DSN 590-3000 or CIV 06371-9464-3000 or https://mhs-europe.tricare.mil/Clinics/Grafenwoehr-Army-Health-Clinic/Behavioral-Health