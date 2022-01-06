U.S. Air Force and Army medical team conducts joint casualty evacuation drill in Niger

Photo By Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs | A U.S. Army combat medic from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, assigned to the 409th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs | A U.S. Army combat medic from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, assigned to the 409th Air Expeditionary Group observes the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron’s ground surgical team as they treat a mock casualty during a casualty evacuation drill at Air Base 201, Niger, May 18, 2022. This training serves to measure the installation’s level of readiness and to ensure the base medical team is prepared to respond to any emergency in a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs) see less | View Image Page

AIR BASE 201, Niger-- U.S. Soldiers from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion recently conducted a casualty evacuation drill with Airmen from the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron’s ground surgical team at Air Base 201, Niger.



During the training, an Army combat medic used tactical combat casualty care guidelines to treat a mock patient in the field and worked with a U.S. Air Force surgical team from the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron to evacuate the patient to a medical tent for treatment.



Tactical combat casualty care is established by the Joint Trauma System and provides guidelines used by the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marines for treating combat casualties on the battlefield.



This training served to measure the installation’s level of readiness and ensure the base medical team is prepared to respond to emergencies in a moment’s notice.



As an invited guest of the government of Niger, U.S. Air Forces Africa and the 409th Air Expeditionary Group continually assist Niger’s efforts toward greater stability, enhanced security, economic development, and a responsive government that serves its citizens through security cooperation and state partnership agreements.