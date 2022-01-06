Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force and Army medical team conducts joint casualty evacuation drill in Niger

    U.S. Air Force and Army medical team conducts joint casualty evacuation drill in Niger

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs | A U.S. Army combat medic from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, assigned to the 409th...... read more read more

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    06.01.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    AIR BASE 201, Niger-- U.S. Soldiers from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion recently conducted a casualty evacuation drill with Airmen from the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron’s ground surgical team at Air Base 201, Niger.

    During the training, an Army combat medic used tactical combat casualty care guidelines to treat a mock patient in the field and worked with a U.S. Air Force surgical team from the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron to evacuate the patient to a medical tent for treatment.

    Tactical combat casualty care is established by the Joint Trauma System and provides guidelines used by the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marines for treating combat casualties on the battlefield.

    This training served to measure the installation’s level of readiness and ensure the base medical team is prepared to respond to emergencies in a moment’s notice.

    As an invited guest of the government of Niger, U.S. Air Forces Africa and the 409th Air Expeditionary Group continually assist Niger’s efforts toward greater stability, enhanced security, economic development, and a responsive government that serves its citizens through security cooperation and state partnership agreements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 03:44
    Story ID: 421913
    Location: AGADEZ, NE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force and Army medical team conducts joint casualty evacuation drill in Niger, by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Air Force and Army medical team conducts joint casualty evacuation drill in Niger
    U.S. Air Force and Army medical team conducts joint casualty evacuation drill in Niger
    U.S. Air Force and Army medical team conducts joint casualty evacuation drill in Niger
    U.S. Air Force and Army medical team conducts joint casualty evacuation drill in Niger
    U.S. Air Force and Army medical team conducts joint casualty evacuation drill in Niger

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    combat medic
    Training
    medical corps
    ArmyStrong
    ReadyAF
    MissionReadyAlways

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT