ADAB celebrates AAPI Month with cultural showcase

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi | Airmen of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing learn about their personal version of the...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi | Airmen of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing learn about their personal version of the Chinese Zodiac by Master Sgt. Thi Khuu, the non-commissioned officer in charge of cargo processing and special handling with the 380th Expeditionary Logistic Readiness Squadron during the Asian American and Pacific Islander showcase event on May 26, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The Chinese zodiac is a traditional classification scheme based on the lunar calendar that assigns an animal and its reputed attributes to each year. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi) see less | View Image Page

The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Asian American Pacific Islander Association and Cultural Heritage Committee collaborated to organize an AAPI cultural showcase event on May 26, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The event welcomed more than 145 servicemembers and civilians to take part in AAPI inspired cuisine, games, dance and folklore.



The term AAPI opens one very wide umbrella for the 50 unique cultures and backgrounds which fall beneath it. The showcase's intent was to highlight these cultures to servicemembers at ADAB while fulfilling three objectives, starting with – collaboration.



Capt. Miguel P. Santos, the 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron’s operations officer said, “Our team consists of not only members of AAPI culture, but we come from different backgrounds, creeds, squadrons and ranks. Our goal is to collaborate and share our experiences with members outside of the AAPI community.”



Santos continued that the best way for people to share the AAPI experience was through their second goal – education. Santos asked that as attendees took part in the food, dance and games of AAPI cultures that they also take a piece of the AAPI identity and share it with people beyond the event as well.



Finally, the showcase’s third goal was – celebration: the celebration of culture, diversity, resiliency and the contributions of the AAPI community to the history of the United States and its military.



“Our community’s tenacity, innovation, and our resilience to overcome challenges are the fundamental values that we all share as Americans, regardless of our background," said Santos. “This commonality, through the lens of diversity, is what gives us, the United States Air Force, such a lethal edge over our adversaries."