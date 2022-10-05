Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACOM deputies visit Sierra Army Depot

    Jason Tong (center), Sierra Army Depot supply support activity director, speaks with

    HERLONG, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Story by Doug Magill 

    Sierra Army Depot

    HERLONG, California – Senior-ranking civilians from across U.S. Army’s industrial base, discussed optimizing the Army supply chain at the U.S. Army’s industrial base location, here, May 10, 2022.

    Deputy commanders from across the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command footprint held a forum at Sierra Army Depot in Herlong, Calif., where they toured Sierra Army Depot operations and discussed operational and administrative issues facing the U.S. Army supply chain.

    U.S. Army TACOM is a major subordinate command of Army Materiel Command. TACOM manages the Army’s ground equipment supply chain, which constitutes about 60 percent of the Army’s total equipment.

    Sierra Army Depot provides a variety of long-term life cycle sustainment solutions for joint services, including equipment receipt; asset visibility; long-term care, storage and sustainment; repairing and resetting Army fuel and water systems; on-demand rapid deployment from organic airfield; dry climate and moderate desert temperatures allow low-cost outdoor or indoor storage without need for energy-sponsored controlled environments.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022
    Story ID: 421900
    Location: HERLONG, CA, US 
    This work, TACOM deputies visit Sierra Army Depot, by Doug Magill

    Supply
    Sustainment
    Logistics
    TACOM
    Sierra Army Depot

