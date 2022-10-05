TACOM deputies visit Sierra Army Depot

Photo By Doug Magill | Jason Tong (center), Sierra Army Depot supply support activity director, speaks with...... read more read more Photo By Doug Magill | Jason Tong (center), Sierra Army Depot supply support activity director, speaks with (left to right) Thomas Carlisle, Anniston Army Depot deputy to the commander, May 10, 2022; as Brian Butler, U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command deputy to the commander and Alice Crayon, Watervliet Arsenal deputy to the commander, look on. Sierra Army Depot hosted the U.S. Army TACOM deputy to the commander as well as the deputies of TACOMs four other Organic Industrial Base locations at Sierra Army Depot located in Herlong, Calif. The group used the opportunity to talk about the U.S. Army supply chain, supply chain operations and issues that effect the wider Organic Industrial Base. see less | View Image Page

HERLONG, California – Senior-ranking civilians from across U.S. Army’s industrial base, discussed optimizing the Army supply chain at the U.S. Army’s industrial base location, here, May 10, 2022.



Deputy commanders from across the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command footprint held a forum at Sierra Army Depot in Herlong, Calif., where they toured Sierra Army Depot operations and discussed operational and administrative issues facing the U.S. Army supply chain.



U.S. Army TACOM is a major subordinate command of Army Materiel Command. TACOM manages the Army’s ground equipment supply chain, which constitutes about 60 percent of the Army’s total equipment.



Sierra Army Depot provides a variety of long-term life cycle sustainment solutions for joint services, including equipment receipt; asset visibility; long-term care, storage and sustainment; repairing and resetting Army fuel and water systems; on-demand rapid deployment from organic airfield; dry climate and moderate desert temperatures allow low-cost outdoor or indoor storage without need for energy-sponsored controlled environments.